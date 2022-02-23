Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.
Pick: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Cross would start at right tackle from Day 1 and address an area of need for new head coach Josh McDaniels."
Last updated: Feb. 22
Pick: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
Analysis: "Zion Johnson is another player who went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was worthy of first-round consideration. He played left tackle at Boston College and worked at guard and center in Mobile. He's a Day 1 starter at several positions."
Last updated: Feb. 22
Pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Analysis: "Penning is gargantuan (6-7, 321 pounds), and he plays with a ferocity that seemed to hold up just fine at the Senior Bowl. The mean streak and willingness to finish blocks on the edge seem to excite Penning, who was a near-perfect run blocker at the FCS level."
Last updated: Feb. 22
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Jameson Williams is recovering from a torn ACL. He would not be cleared until Week 4 or later. Luckily, a healthy Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow can hold down the fort. ... Derek Carr will have weapons that complement one another perfectly!"
Last updated: Feb. 21
Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Analysis: "He uses his lower body twitch and flexible hips to change directions and transition rapidly. Foot speed to mirror is great and he is very agile moving laterally which he uses to get in front of wideouts in off."
Last updated: Feb. 21
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Williams, when healthy, can be an alpha option for Derek Carr."
Last updated: Feb. 18
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "You know new head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr would love to add another explosive weapon to what was already the sixth-ranked passing offense in 2021. And if not for Williams' torn ACL in the national championship game, he probably would have been gone by this point in the draft."
Last updated: Feb. 18
