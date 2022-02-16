Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "This is a no-brainer. Olave is a polished route runner. He's fast with great explosion off the line. His ball skills are excellent. And his production speaks for itself: Olave found the end zone in nine of 11 games last season."
Last updated: Feb. 16
Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Analysis: "Booth is a big, bouncy cornerback with insane ball skills. Las Vegas has to prioritize its secondary in this draft."
Last updated: Feb. 16
Pick: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
Analysis: "Adding Georgia's Jordan Davis would be a home run as it would solve a major need while also greatly improving their run defense. Davis' ability to two-gap and occupy space will allow the Raiders' linebackers to roam more freely and also give their edge defenders more one-on-one opportunities."
Last updated: Feb. 16
Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Analysis: "Booth had a fantastic '22 season and he could go even higher than this."
Last updated: Feb. 15
Pick: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Analysis: "Raiders fans might be bored with grabbing another offensive lineman in the first round this year, but Green is going to make Las Vegas's offense better from the get-go. With positional versatility to line up at either guard or tackle, Green will be a boon for quarterback Derek Carr, who showed in 2021 that he can pick apart a defense when you give him time."
Last updated: Feb. 15
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Williams is fresh off a torn ACL, but considering how quickly players come back from this injury – as well as this particular wideout's elite speed and playmaking ability – I suspect he won't make it past Vegas as long as he shows promising progress before the draft."
Last updated: Feb. 14
View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.
Pick: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Analysis: "Dean is a leader and playmaker at the linebacker position — both things the Raiders have been lacking. He's a little undersized at only 225 pounds, but he has elite sideline-to-sideline ability."
Last updated: Feb. 14
Pick: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Analysis: "A feisty man cover cornerback, McCreary is technically sound, patient and confident when mirroring receivers. He rarely makes false steps and is patient at the line of scrimmage to not shoot his hands too early."
Last updated: Feb. 14
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "Olave ranked in the top 13 percent among all FBS wide receivers last season in both route-running precision and speed."
Last updated: Feb. 11
Pick: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
Analysis: "Las Vegas gets younger and hopefully more effective up the middle with the selection of Davis. He freed up a lot of opportunities for his Bulldogs teammates and that should also benefit Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue."
Last updated: Feb. 10
