Road to the Draft: The NFL Combine will be stacked with unheralded prospects

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

The Raiders will be looking to improve this offseason in the interior defensive line and Jones is starting to become a great Day 2 prospect who could help with that. For starters, he's massive. Jones currently measures at 6'5, 330 pounds and has used every bit of that size and strength in his time in the American conference. In three seasons as a hometown Husky, Jones had 134 total tackles,19 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks – while consistently drawing double teams. His stock rose more during Senior Bowl week, finishing with three total tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and a sack in the showcase.