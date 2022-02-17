Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: How will the offseason fare for the Silver and Black?

Feb 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Mark Cunningham asks:

"Would it be best to sign an established WR1 than to draft one?"

In my opinion, I would do both.

This is one of the deeper wide receiver classes in recent memory – which means that the Raiders don't necessarily have to swing for the fences on a WR1 with their 22nd pick. A few high-profile receivers' contracts are set to expire this offseason including Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and dare I say, Derek Carr's old friend from Fresno State, Davante Adams. If the Raiders can land one of these premier receivers in free agency, they could look for potential other complementary receivers to take Day 2 of the draft.

A few worth taking a look at in the draft are Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama, reigning national champion George Pickens from Georgia and Jameson Williams from Alabama – if his torn ACL in the National Championship game causes him to slide. I could see all of these players coming in and making immediate contributions and possibly developing into starters.

Jenni Werth asks:

"What free agent needs do you think we should try for?"

Since we just covered signing a wide receiver, I'll pick another position to cover for this question.

From the looks of things now, the Silver and Black need to look at defensive tackles. The team has three rotational starters in Johnathan Hankins﻿, Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas, but each of the trio's contracts are about to expire. Therefore, if they can't re-sign at least two of these players, they'll need to turn back to free agency to lock up another quality defensive tackle. This will be imperative considering the Raiders will need more help in their run defense in 2022 as well – as they were ranked in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards and touchdowns allowed last season.

Two quality defensive tackles the Raiders could also ponder over in the draft are the All-American duo from Georgia: 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award winner Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.

Matthew McMillen asks:

"Should the Raiders be concerned if the Broncos take Malik Willis out of Liberty as their future QB? I ask because that's my school's QB. His stock is rising with some mock drafts having him going in the top 10."

Matt, I know you must be proud of your Flames for the recent success they've had. I'm always going to show love to my non-Power Five football programs.

There's arguably no bigger Group of Five prospect in this year's draft than Malik Willis. After transferring to Liberty from Auburn, he passed for over 5,000 yards, 47 touchdowns and won 17 games in two seasons. Additionally, he looked great during Senior Bowl week and could increase his stock even more with a successful NFL Combine showing.

I hate being involved in the world of hypotheticals, but for the sake of this question – Willis could be a problem for not only the Raiders but the entire AFC West if he's selected by the Broncos. He's a very talented, dual-threat quarterback with great size. With experience and improvement to his pass accuracy, he could be a starter in the NFL.

However, who's to say that the Broncos aren't sold on re-signing Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback? Before missing the last three games of the season with a concussion, he threw for over 3,000 yards with a 18:7 touchdown to interception ratio and completed nearly 67 percent of his passes.

What I am sure of is regardless who the Broncos 2022 quarterback is, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler will have ample of time to build up their defense and prepare for him.

Photos: NFL.com's Top 50 Draft Prospects 2022 Draft

View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan
1 / 50

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press
OT Ickey Ekwonu - N.C. State
2 / 50

OT Ickey Ekwonu - N.C. State

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press
OT Evan Neal - Alabama
3 / 50

OT Evan Neal - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame
4 / 50

S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Sauce Gardner - Cincinnati
5 / 50

CB Sauce Gardner - Cincinnati

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon
6 / 50

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
7 / 50

LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia

Chris Carlson/Associated Press
LB Devin Lloyd - Utah
8 / 50

LB Devin Lloyd - Utah

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
9 / 50

WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
WR Drake London - USC
10 / 50

WR Drake London - USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
WR Treylon Burks - Arkansas
11 / 50

WR Treylon Burks - Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU
12 / 50

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
CB Trent McDuffie - Washington
13 / 50

CB Trent McDuffie - Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue
14 / 50

EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press
EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia
15 / 50

EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DT Jordan Davis - Georgia
16 / 50

DT Jordan Davis - Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
OG Kenyon Green - Texas A&M
17 / 50

OG Kenyon Green - Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Associated Press
QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh
18 / 50

QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
IOL Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa
19 / 50

IOL Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
EDGE Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State
20 / 50

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan
21 / 50

EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

Morry Gash/Associated Press
CB Kyler Gordon - Washington
22 / 50

CB Kyler Gordon - Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
S Dax Hill - Michigan
23 / 50

S Dax Hill - Michigan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State
24 / 50

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
25 / 50

OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
WR Chris Olave - Ohio State
26 / 50

WR Chris Olave - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State
27 / 50

WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
OT Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan
28 / 50

OT Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

Al Goldis/Associated Press
OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State
29 / 50

OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Jameson Williams - Alabama
30 / 50

WR Jameson Williams - Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
LB Quay Walker - Georgia
31 / 50

LB Quay Walker - Georgia

John Amis/Associated Press
CB Andrew Booth - Clemson
32 / 50

CB Andrew Booth - Clemson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M
33 / 50

RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
QB Matt Corral - Mississippi
34 / 50

QB Matt Corral - Mississippi

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Malik Willis - Liberty
35 / 50

QB Malik Willis - Liberty

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Sam Howell - North Carolina
36 / 50

QB Sam Howell - North Carolina

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
DT Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
37 / 50

DT Phidarian Mathis - Alabama

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DT Devonte Wyatt - Georgia
38 / 50

DT Devonte Wyatt - Georgia

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
RB Breece Hall - Iowa State
39 / 50

RB Breece Hall - Iowa State

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
LB Christian Harris - Alabama
40 / 50

LB Christian Harris - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota
41 / 50

OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
TE Trey McBride - Colorado State
42 / 50

TE Trey McBride - Colorado State

Darryl Oumi/Associated Press
WR Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
43 / 50

WR Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
DT DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M
44 / 50

DT DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Associated Press
CB Roger McCreary - Auburn
45 / 50

CB Roger McCreary - Auburn

Butch Dill/Associated Press
TE Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
46 / 50

TE Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina

Michael Woods/Associated Press
CB Kaiir Elam - Florida
47 / 50

CB Kaiir Elam - Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
OT Max Mitchell - Louisiana-Lafayette
48 / 50

OT Max Mitchell - Louisiana-Lafayette

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
DT Logan Hall - Houston
49 / 50

DT Logan Hall - Houston

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
S Lewis Cine - Georgia
50 / 50

S Lewis Cine - Georgia

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
