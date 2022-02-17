Raiders Mailbag: How will the offseason fare for the Silver and Black?

Matthew McMillen asks:

"Should the Raiders be concerned if the Broncos take Malik Willis out of Liberty as their future QB? I ask because that's my school's QB. His stock is rising with some mock drafts having him going in the top 10."

Matt, I know you must be proud of your Flames for the recent success they've had. I'm always going to show love to my non-Power Five football programs.

There's arguably no bigger Group of Five prospect in this year's draft than Malik Willis. After transferring to Liberty from Auburn, he passed for over 5,000 yards, 47 touchdowns and won 17 games in two seasons. Additionally, he looked great during Senior Bowl week and could increase his stock even more with a successful NFL Combine showing.

I hate being involved in the world of hypotheticals, but for the sake of this question – Willis could be a problem for not only the Raiders but the entire AFC West if he's selected by the Broncos. He's a very talented, dual-threat quarterback with great size. With experience and improvement to his pass accuracy, he could be a starter in the NFL.

However, who's to say that the Broncos aren't sold on re-signing Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback? Before missing the last three games of the season with a concussion, he threw for over 3,000 yards with a 18:7 touchdown to interception ratio and completed nearly 67 percent of his passes.