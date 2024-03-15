'I'm committed, I'm all in': Christian Wilkins dialed in on helping elevate Raiders defense

During Crosby's inaugural foundation dinner Thursday night, the defensive end also described his excitement to play alongside Wilkins. The former Dolphin is someone he's known personally since college as the two were draft classmates in 2019.

"We have a lot of mutual friends and we've seen each other's journeys since day one," Crosby told KTNV. "We went to the Combine together, had no idea we would be playing together in Year 6 of our careers but it's just crazy how time flies. You can't take a day for granted and getting a guy like that with all the energy in the world, great teammate, great person – it's going to be nothing but greatness coming our way.

"We're fired up to play together and help build this team."

As Wilkins heads into his sixth NFL season, he still approaches the game with the same childlike joy he had a Springfield Raider. The only difference is he's playing on the biggest stage.

If all aligns the way Wilkins and Crosby envision it, they can certainly help elevate the Raiders defense to new heights and show out for Raider Nation.

"It's just something about the Raiders and Raider Nation, from the fans and everything about them. Gritty, nasty, grimy. They're just dogs and you can feel that," said Wilkins. "Those are the things I'm all about, just grinding with a 'by any means necessary' type of mentality. You can feel that here.