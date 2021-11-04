Coach Bisaccia returns to home: 'We are going to go up there and play a big, physical, well-coached football team'

"I think I made a comment that first press deal that my dad was the head coach of the Giants, he just never told anybody, and I don't think anybody got that. I think they were googling to see if my dad was the head coach of the Giants," Bisaccia said. "Fortunately for me, I've played against them a lot now.

"When we were in Dallas, we obviously played up there every year and when I was in Tampa, I had a chance to play up there. For me, it's always exciting to go home, but for us, it's a huge challenge. Coming off a bye, everyone has written about our record coming off a bye that it hasn't been very good here as of late. ... We are going to go up there and play a big, physical, well-coached football team. So, that's really more of the challenge for me then actually going home."