Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 12:58 PM

Coach Gruden discusses offseason preparations and training ahead of 2020 season

Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

For the first time in months, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media via Zoom, and he had a lot to say.

As the Silver and Black prepare for the upcoming season, the first question on everyone's mind seems to be how the league will combat COVID-19, and proceed safely within the NFL's mandated guidelines. So far, Gruden doesn't expect any players to opt-out of this season and is pleased that everyone is on board as of now.

This offseason has been abnormal, to say the least, but Coach Gruden said he and General Manager Mike Mayock have been creatively scheming the best way to fast track the new players on the team.

The rookies are at a disadvantage, considering they weren't able to participate in Rookie Minicamp, OTAs, or Mandatory Minicamp, but Gruden stated the team is doing what it can to simulate a normal offseason training for them.

"We're trying to be creative as possible," he said. "[The media] can't watch practice or be around, but we're trying really hard to be on the cutting edge of technology, coaching and teaching our system, making our philosophies standard for everybody. We're trying to raise the bar around here."

In the brief time they've been at the helm together, Gruden and Mayock have revamped the Raiders' roster from top to bottom, and the younger players are an important piece of the puzzle moving forward. Last year, the 2019 Draft Class was given a lot of responsibility quickly, but they answered the call, and even though this year's batch of rookies is playing from behind, the same will be expected of them.

"I think over the last couple of years a lot of young players have played for us — that was the goal when we got here," Gruden shared. "You could say we excavated the land here in terms of the roster in the first year, but we have built it back with young players, Maxx Crosby, 'Cle' Ferrell, obviously Josh Jacobs and [Hunter] Renfrow. Kolton Miller started as a rookie, Brandon Parker started as a rookie, so we don't have any doubt that if Trayvon Mullen can start, [Damon] Arnette can start. John Abram was an opening day starter as well, so we're not afraid to play the young guys, but they've got to earn it."

While a handful of rookies established big roles on the team last year, Coach Gruden wants to see more out of the third-year guys and emphasized that they'll need to step up if this defense is to get better in 2020.

Back at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Mayock stressed that new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is going to demand a lot out of guys like P.J. Hall and Arden Key, and Gruden reiterated those remarks Thursday.

"They have to prove they belong in this league. They have to prove they can be frontline guys," Gruden said pointedly. "P.J. Hall, [Maurice] Hurst, [Arden] Key, those are three guys that we used high draft picks on. Arden has to stay healthy, P.J. Hall, I'm anxious to see where his weight is, he came in overweight last year and at that position that can't happen. Maurice Hurst has had some good moments, but we need these guys to burst on the scene no question. Getting Rod Marinelli is the best thing I can do to allow that to happen."

Several players will be fighting for starting jobs this season and the Raiders' coaching staff will be forced to make some difficult cuts given the NFL's decision to reduce the roster from 90 players to 80 — the silver lining though is that teams will be granted practice squads with up to 16 players. During his media scrum, Gruden explained how the team is dealing with this rule and how he's been in constant communication with Mayock to figure out the best plan of attack.

"They don't want so many people in the building at the same time, so we're wrestling with what to do," he told reporters. "Obviously, you can release players to get down to 80 or you can keep the team practicing and around each other together, you gotta release 10 players that you really haven't had the chance to see in pads. Mike Mayock is discussing it daily and we're going to do what we think is best for our team."

The NFL as a whole will navigate uncharted waters this season, but the Raiders are doing their due diligence to ensure they're prepared and equipped to set the tone in their inaugural campaign in Las Vegas.

Training Camp Workouts: 7.30.20

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the field for another day of workouts and a walk through at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
1 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
2 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
3 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
4 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
5 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
6 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
7 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the offense on the field at 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the offense on the field at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
9 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback D.J. Killings (34) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback D.J. Killings (34) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
14 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
15 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
16 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
17 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
18 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
19 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
20 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
21 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
22 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) and linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
23 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) and linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
24 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
25 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
26 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
27 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
28 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
29 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
30 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
31 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
32 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
33 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
34 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
35 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
36 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
37 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
38 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Usher (59) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
39 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Usher (59) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
40 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
41 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
42 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31), cornerback Madre Harper (43), wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
43 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31), cornerback Madre Harper (43), wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (19) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
44 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
45 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
46 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
47 / 75

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
48 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
49 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
50 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
51 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
52 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
53 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
54 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
55 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
56 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
57 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
58 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
59 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
60 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
61 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
62 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
63 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
64 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
65 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
66 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
67 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
68 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
69 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
70 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
71 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
72 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) in the weight room for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.
73 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for a workout at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
74 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
75 / 75

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at a press conference following a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Gruden praises Mariota's leadership, understanding of the system: 'He's learned it pretty fast'

During his media availability Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach, Jon Gruden, credited Marcus Mariota's ability to pick up the offense and apply it quickly.
Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp
news

Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp

Adjusting to the terminology and speed of the NFL level requires time, but time isn't a luxury the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie class has.
Training Camp Notebook: Future Hall of Famers stop by Raiders' practice
news

Training Camp Notebook: Future Hall of Famers stop by Raiders' practice

The Silver and Black were back on the field Thursday, with a pair of very distinguished guests in the house too.
Training Camp Notebook: Defense shines on Day 1
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defense shines on Day 1

The Silver and Black officially kicked off Training Camp 2018 Friday afternoon, and the defense enjoyed a nice day at the office.
Head Coach Jon Gruden provides an update on defensive end Khalil Mack
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden provides an update on defensive end Khalil Mack

While the veterans were required to check in for training camp at 12 p.m. Thursday, defensive end Khalil Mack did not.
After the first day of practice, Bruce Irvin looks comfortable in his new role
news

After the first day of practice, Bruce Irvin looks comfortable in his new role

The Oakland Raiders kicked off their first practice of training camp Friday, and linebacker Bruce Irvin was active all over the field.
Raiders.com Mailbag: Which specialists will reign supreme in 2018?
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Which specialists will reign supreme in 2018?

Veterans report to training camp Thursday. Here's this week's Raiders.com Mailbag.
Cornerback Nick Nelson returns to action: "I feel 100 percent"
news

Cornerback Nick Nelson returns to action: "I feel 100 percent"

After suffering a knee injury prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders cornerback is eager to take the field once again.
Random Acts Of Kickoff: Oakland Raiders Host Military Reenlistment
news

Random Acts Of Kickoff: Oakland Raiders Host Military Reenlistment

To help kickoff the start of the 2017 season, he Raiders invited Chief Petty Officer Matt Martinez to reenlist at Raiders Training Camp to continue his 18 years of service in the US Navy.
Training Camp Notebook: Marshawn Lynch Addresses Media On Final Day Of Training Camp
news

Training Camp Notebook: Marshawn Lynch Addresses Media On Final Day Of Training Camp

The Silver and Black officially wrapped up Training Camp 2017 Thursday afternoon at their Napa Valley Training Complex.
Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "It Was A Strong Camp"
news

Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "It Was A Strong Camp"

Here's the full transcript from Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio's presser following practice Thursday.

Advertising