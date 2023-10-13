'Communication and execution' have been focal points for Raiders defensive line

The unit has allowed the third fewest points in franchise history through five games since 2002. They've also held their last three opponents to zero points in the fourth quarter while also producing four turnovers in the last two games. All of this can be contributed to complementary football between the defensive line, linebackers and secondary – with the defensive line looking fairly deep.

"Our overall communication and the execution of some of the things we're trying to do up front, I think they've been really good about," Josh McDaniels said Friday morning. "Not all of them are going to get to the quarterback, somebody's got to kind of take one for the team and do the dirty work. All of them have been willing to do such, which is really what you need if you're going to have a rush that affects the quarterback. You're not going to sack him every time, that's clear. But if you can impact the quarterback or just affect his timing or his rhythm or his ability to stand there comfortably, then you're making an impact in the rush."