'Communication and execution' have been focal points for Raiders defensive line

Oct 13, 2023 at 02:28 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It seems something has clicked for the Raiders defense in 2023, with the big boys in the trenches literally, and metaphorically, pulling their weight.

The unit has allowed the third fewest points in franchise history through five games since 2002. They've also held their last three opponents to zero points in the fourth quarter while also producing four turnovers in the last two games. All of this can be contributed to complementary football between the defensive line, linebackers and secondary – with the defensive line looking fairly deep.

"Our overall communication and the execution of some of the things we're trying to do up front, I think they've been really good about," Josh McDaniels said Friday morning. "Not all of them are going to get to the quarterback, somebody's got to kind of take one for the team and do the dirty work. All of them have been willing to do such, which is really what you need if you're going to have a rush that affects the quarterback. You're not going to sack him every time, that's clear. But if you can impact the quarterback or just affect his timing or his rhythm or his ability to stand there comfortably, then you're making an impact in the rush."

Related Links

The unit is highlighted by Maxx Crosby﻿, who does a little bit of everything at the line of scrimmage. The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week had four tackles for loss and a sack against the Green Bay Packers.

While he leads the team in sacks, he's been a huge contributor in the run game as well. His eight tackles for loss this season are the second-most among all defensive linemen, with the third-best run defense grade (87.9) of all edge rushers from Pro Football Focus. Additionally, his 38 percent run stop win-rate is the second-highest in the league among edge rushers.

"I want to be the best complete player I can possibly be and be the best in the league at what I do," said Crosby. "So for me, it's not just about rushing the pass. That's the sexy stat that everyone looks at, that's obviously important. But being the best complete player is my goal every single day.

"I talked about it before, I feel like when I came in the league, everybody tried to put me in a box and say, 'He's a pass rush specialist and he's this and he's that,'" continued Crosby. "For me, I want to be able to check every single box and then some. ... I'm just trying to improve in every single way I can in the run and pass. I have room for improvement and that's what I'm fine-tuning every single day."

While Crosby's stats stand out among his teammates, he hasn't been doing it alone. The Raiders defensive line has seen an emergence from edge rusher Malcolm Koonce on the other side of Crosby. After contributing mostly on special teams in his first two NFL seasons, he's started three games this year. The year-to-year improvement has been noticeable on the field, recording a career-high 11 quarterback pressures.

"I don't think it was ever like I had to prepare different," Koonce said of his mindset going into the 2023 season. "It was basically just waiting for an opportunity of like, 'Yeah, my time is going to come' and when my time does come, just being able to produce. I see Maxx work every day and he's his own biggest critic. Just being around that every day, you know for a fact you can be more harsh on yourself when it comes to critiquing yourself play."

The two edge rushers are assisted by a committee of stout interior defensive linemen. The unit has found a groove between veterans Bilal Nichols﻿, Jerry Tillery﻿, Adam Butler and John Jenkins with rookies Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera getting a few snaps in the rotation as well. These interior linemen have totaled 28 solo tackles, four tackles for loss and four quarterbacks hits. Additionally, the Raiders' 70.1 PFF run defense grade as a team is the ninth-highest in the league.

The Raiders defensive line could have another impressive showing this Sunday in holding down the New England Patriots, an offense that has produced the least amount of points through five weeks.

Practice Photos: Friday 10.13.23

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center to prepare for their Sunday matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 65

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and offensive assistant Fred Walker during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and offensive assistant Fred Walker during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 65

The Las Vegas Raiders offense during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 65

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 65

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: Another 'chess match' in Allegiant Stadium between Josh McDaniels, Patriots

This week's matchup between the Raiders and Patriots doesn't lack storylines with the crossover between the two teams.
news

T.I., Sheila E. headline Week 6 gameday entertainment

Grammy Award-wining artist T.I. will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Sunday afternoon, while world famous drummer and percussionist Sheila E. will perform the National Anthem.
news

Raiders tienen a Patriotas en la mira

Las Vegas jugará segundo partido consecutivo en casa al ser anfitriones de Nueva Inglaterra.
news

Raiders-Patriots Week 6 Injury Report: Nate Hobbs, Justin Herron ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots. 

Latest Content

video

Trailer: Let's run it back at Allegiant Stadium | Raiders vs. Patriots

Oct 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the New England Patriots in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT
news

Pick Six: Another 'chess match' in Allegiant Stadium between Josh McDaniels, Patriots

Oct 13, 2023

This week's matchup between the Raiders and Patriots doesn't lack storylines with the crossover between the two teams.
news

T.I., Sheila E. headline Week 6 gameday entertainment

Oct 13, 2023

Grammy Award-wining artist T.I. will take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime on Sunday afternoon, while world famous drummer and percussionist Sheila E. will perform the National Anthem.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 10.13.23

Oct 13, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center to prepare for their Sunday matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders tienen a Patriotas en la mira

Oct 13, 2023

Las Vegas jugará segundo partido consecutivo en casa al ser anfitriones de Nueva Inglaterra.
news

'Communication and execution' have been focal points for Raiders defensive line

Oct 13, 2023

The Silver and Black's defensive front has impressed early this season, in part to their depth across the line.
news

Raiders-Patriots Week 6 Injury Report: Nate Hobbs, Justin Herron ruled out

Oct 13, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots. 
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 6 vs. Patriots

Oct 13, 2023

Bill Belichick is the master of throwing disruptive tactics at opponents, and will attempt to take away Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams with loaded boxes and bracket coverage, writes Brooks.
news

What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

Oct 13, 2023

Take a look at what the Patriots' coaches and players had to say about the Week 6 matchup.
audio

State of the Patriots, the rise of Jakobi Meyers and more with Albert Breer | RPN

Oct 13, 2023

The MMQB's Albert Breer on the upcoming Raiders-Patriots matchup, opportunities for the Silver and Black's defense in Week 6, quarterback Mac Jones and more.
video

'The biggest thing is just to be ready for anything': Coach McDaniels details final prep for Patriots, provides injury updates

Oct 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on final preparations for the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.13.23 | Week 6 vs. Patriots | RPP

Oct 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
View All
Advertising