Confidence high for 'hard-working' Zay Jones stepping up in the offense

Jones will be expected to step up in a big way at starting wideout , after the release of Henry Ruggs III on Monday. Even with thinner depth at the receiver position, the organization has little doubt that Jones will step up.

"We always talk about opportunity and it comes in a lot of different forms," said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "This is an opportunity for Zay – not the opportunity he was looking for – but we always felt real strong about Zay Jones and his abilities as a receiver and his abilities to play the Z [receiver] position. He's had a very good week of practice, but he's had good weeks of practice in the past. If you were to talk to not only Derek, but the rest of the players on offense ... they have all the confidence in the world in Zay, and we do as well as the staff.