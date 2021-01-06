Coors Light launches campaign to support Tom Flores' Hall of Fame bid

Jan 06, 2021 at 01:54 PM
Raiders.com Staff

We're not breaking news saying this: It's long past time for Tom Flores to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His résumé has been well-documented in this space and others, and the calls for his inclusion in Canton have come from across the country, from a brewery in his birthplace of Fresno to the halls of Congress.

Now, in a fun tie-in befitting the man they called "Iceman," Coors Light, a proud partner of the Raiders, is launching a campaign to support Flores' Hall of Fame inclusion.

In addition to spotlighting Flores' accomplishments, which include breaking barriers as the first Latino quarterback in league history and the first Latino head coach to win an NFL title, Coors Light will also feature Flores' likeness on limited-edition cans available exclusively in Las Vegas.

Fans can also show their support, explore rebates and join a petition to call for Flores' inclusion at CoorsLight.com/Iceman.

