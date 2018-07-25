Cornerback Nick Nelson returns to action: "I feel 100 percent"

Jul 25, 2018 at 01:29 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Following the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders got a look at their nine-man draft class over the course of Rookie Minicamp and Mandatory Minicamp, excluding cornerback Nick Nelson.

Selected in the fourth round, - No. 110 overall - the former University of Wisconsin Badger has been sidelined the past few months after tearing his meniscus during a private workout back in April, but his days of rehabbing appear to be behind him.

When the rookies took the field for the first time during Raider Camp Tuesday, Nelson jogged out on to the field with his helmet in hand, eager to play after his hiatus. The exact date and time of when he would return was up in the air this offseason, but it's clear that the coaching staff, and No. 38 feel comfortable with his health going forward.

"I feel 100 percent," Nelson said following practice Wednesday.

The 21 year old participated in a series of drills with Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther and Defensive Backs coach Derrick Ansley throughout the day, and he looked every bit as healthy as he said he claimed to be. Nelson showed off his athletic prowess, but more importantly he looked comfortable. For a lot of players, it takes a while to trust their bodies again following an injury, but it didn't seem like Nelson had that issue.

"It feels great to be out here and fly around," he said. "I haven't put the helmet on in so long, so it feels great to be back."

Since he did miss a brief amount of time, he'll certainly have to shake off some rust, but Nelson used his time on the sideline to learn, and observe the defense, as well as listen to some veteran leadership.

"[I've been learning] how to be a pro," Nelson explained. "Just how to do the right things on and off the field, the little things you can get away with in college."

Specifically, the young cornerback has taken a shine to safety Reggie Nelson.

"Reggie Nelson, he's someone that does the right thing everywhere," he said. "On the field, he watches a ton of film, always taking care of his body, and even in the locker room around the facility. That's just someone you kind of want to be like, you want to take after, he's played so long in the league. That's someone you want to follow behind."

Nelson will have plenty of time to continue picking the brain of the savvy veteran during camp, including many other players. As he undergoes his transition onto the NFL stage, the Maryland- native is approaching it the way any rookie should, and while he's setting goals for himself, he's not jumping too far ahead.

"I set some pretty high expectations, but really just taking things one day at a time," Nelson said regarding his process. "One day at a time, one play at a time, and just get better every day."

The Silver and Black have undergone a complete overhaul of their cornerbacks unit, and Nelson might find himself contributing sooner than anticipated depending on how camp goes. With former cornerbacks Sean Smith, TJ Carrie, and David Amerson all gone, Nelson will have plenty of opportunities to compete for playing time.

While teams all around the NFL are conducting their training camps at various locations, the Raiders are basking in the Napa Valley sunshine, and enjoying its 85 degree weather, something the rookie is grateful for.

"I love it, I love it," he said with a smile. "It's a blessing to be here, I just love everything about it."

I think he loves being back on the field a little bit more, but it's good to hear he's soaking in his surroundings. With his injury behind him, Nelson has nothing but clear skies ahead of him.

Pre-Training Camp: 7.24.18

Head out to The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex and see exclusive photos from Tuesday's first practice of 2018 Pre-Training Camp.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
1 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), cornerback Nick Nelson (38), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), and defensive back Shaquille Richardson (39) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
2 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), cornerback Nick Nelson (38), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), and defensive back Shaquille Richardson (39) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
3 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Pharaoh Brown (81) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
4 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Pharaoh Brown (81) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable, center Cameron Hunt (63), offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77), and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
5 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable, center Cameron Hunt (63), offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77), and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Saeed Blacknall (80) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
6 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Saeed Blacknall (80) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Chris Warren (34) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
7 / 44

Oakland Raiders running back Chris Warren (34) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Paul Butler (84) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
8 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Paul Butler (84) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
9 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Ryan Yurachek (44) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
10 / 44

Oakland Raiders fullback Ryan Yurachek (44) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
11 / 44

Oakland Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
12 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Shakir Soto (64) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
13 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Shakir Soto (64) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
14 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) and center Cameron Hunt (63) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
15 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) and center Cameron Hunt (63) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Fadol Brown (95) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
16 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive end Fadol Brown (95) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) and center Cameron Hunt (63) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
17 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) and center Cameron Hunt (63) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
18 / 44

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Azeem Victor (57) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
19 / 44

Oakland Raiders linebacker Azeem Victor (57) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
20 / 44

Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Piñeiro (9) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
21 / 44

Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Piñeiro (9) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Shaquille Richardson (39) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
22 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive back Shaquille Richardson (39) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (45) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
23 / 44

Oakland Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (45) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
24 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (46) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
25 / 44

Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (46) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
26 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Pharaoh Brown (81) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
27 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Pharaoh Brown (81) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Marcus Baugh (83) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
28 / 44

Oakland Raiders tight end Marcus Baugh (83) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (18) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
29 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (18) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Shaquille Richardson (39), cornerback Nick Nelson (38), and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
30 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive back Shaquille Richardson (39), cornerback Nick Nelson (38), and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (38) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
31 / 44

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (38) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders long snapper Drew Scott (49) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
32 / 44

Oakland Raiders long snapper Drew Scott (49) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Chris Warren (34) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
33 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Chris Warren (34) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
34 / 44

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
35 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
36 / 44

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Fadol Brown (95) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
37 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive end Fadol Brown (95) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77), center Cameron Hunt (63), and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
38 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77), center Cameron Hunt (63), and offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
39 / 44

Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65), offensive line coach Tom Cable, and center Cameron Hunt (63) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
40 / 44

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jordan Simmons (65), offensive line coach Tom Cable, and center Cameron Hunt (63) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
41 / 44

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Azeem Victor (57) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
42 / 44

Oakland Raiders linebacker Azeem Victor (57) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
43 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)n on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.
44 / 44

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)n on the field for practice at 2018 Pre-Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Napa, California.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Tanner Muse shares his rookie experiences 

A slice of camp life told in the words of the linebacker out of Clemson.
news

John Simpson reveals his player comparison: 'I kind of model my game after [Richie Incognito]'

Las Vegas Raiders rookie John Simpson has a politeness about him that makes him incredibly likable within a few minutes of meeting him, but on the football field, there's no time for pleasantries.
news

Coach Gruden pleased with competition in training camp, but notes roster cuts will be difficult

The Las Vegas Raiders are approaching the end of training camp, which means the dreaded roster cuts are looming.
news

Zay Jones is committed to making Las Vegas his long-term home

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver made sure he immersed himself in Jon Gruden's playbook this offseason and spent time building chemistry with Derek Carr.
news

GM Mike Mayock pleased, not surprised by Derek Carr's ability to lead

Mike Mayock spends most of his days worrying, but the Las Vegas Raiders' General Manager has found solace as of late through Derek Carr's leadership.
news

The next generation of Raiders share why it's important to honor the legends who came before

As the Raiders embark on their inaugural season in Las Vegas, the legends of Los Angeles and Oakland will be a part of the journey every step of the way.
news

El Primero de Muchos

Raiders practican en el campo del Allegiant Stadium por primera ocasión.
news

The First of Many: Players and coaches take the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time

Under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders took the field for the first time as a team Friday afternoon.
news

Raiders coaches believe Maurice Hurst and Arden Key will exceed expectations in 2020

Entering the third year of their career, expectations are mounting for Maurice Hurst and fellow defensive lineman Arden Key.
news

'The Realest': Players share what makes Rich Bisaccia an excellent coach on and off the field

AJ Cole and Erik Harris share how Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's unfiltered coaching style is an excellent motivator.
news

Erik Harris sees promise in undrafted rookie Javin White: 'He has a lot of potential'

The Las Vegas Raiders have a handful of veterans in the locker room, eager to share their wisdom with the younger players, and undrafted free agent Javin White is absorbing everything Erik Harris throws at him.
news

Rod Marinelli might be old school, but his players and colleagues love him for it

Head Coach Jon Gruden has scouted a lot of players in his day, but he considers Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli as the best recruiting job of his career.
Advertising