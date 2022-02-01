Cris Carter calls Josh McDaniels 'one of the better hires in this hiring cycle'

Following the Raiders' announcement of their new head coach, members of the media have expressed their opinions on the hire, with NFL Network's Good Morning Football crew being the latest to share their thoughts.

"I think it's one of the better hires in this hiring cycle," Hall of Famer Cris Carter said. "Every year, we have six to eight [head coaching] jobs, and there's two or three of them that I look at and I'm like, 'Where did this guy come from? What are they going to do with him? What's the fit here?' But I can see, as far as the Raiders and Mark Davis, tremendous move by him."