Cris Carter calls Josh McDaniels 'one of the better hires in this hiring cycle'

Following the Raiders' announcement of their new head coach, members of the media have expressed their opinions on the hire, with NFL Network's Good Morning Football crew being the latest to share their thoughts.
"I think it's one of the better hires in this hiring cycle," Hall of Famer Cris Carter said. "Every year, we have six to eight [head coaching] jobs, and there's two or three of them that I look at and I'm like, 'Where did this guy come from? What are they going to do with him? What's the fit here?' But I can see, as far as the Raiders and Mark Davis, tremendous move by him."
McDaniels' previous experience as a head coach in 2009-10 for the Denver Broncos may not have panned out with the results he expected at the time, but as the coach said in his introductory press conference, he credits the experience as necessary growth of himself as both a coach and a person. He now takes on his next head coaching job 12 years later while entering his 22nd year of coaching football.
Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager, who said he has gotten to know McDaniels over the years, lauded not only his personality but also his talents on the gridiron.
"I think he's got some good sense of humor, he's really smart with football and he's got a ton of experience – and he's still only 45 years old. ... I would like to think he's learned his lessons and has even gotten far better as a football coach and as a leader of men and women in those 12 years," Schrager said.
Kyle Brandt agreed, noting McDaniels' years of experience as a coordinator as one of the biggest assets he's bringing to the Silver and Black.
In 12 seasons as offensive coordinator for the Patriots, McDaniels guided the offense to eight top-10 rankings, including the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense in 2007, 2012 and 2017.
"I'm very excited for Vegas and the fans," Brandt said. "I can't believe they got this guy."
