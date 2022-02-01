Cris Carter calls Josh McDaniels 'one of the better hires in this hiring cycle'

Feb 01, 2022 at 12:30 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Following the Raiders' announcement of their new head coach, members of the media have expressed their opinions on the hire, with NFL Network's Good Morning Football crew being the latest to share their thoughts.

"I think it's one of the better hires in this hiring cycle," Hall of Famer Cris Carter said. "Every year, we have six to eight [head coaching] jobs, and there's two or three of them that I look at and I'm like, 'Where did this guy come from? What are they going to do with him? What's the fit here?' But I can see, as far as the Raiders and Mark Davis, tremendous move by him."

McDaniels' previous experience as a head coach in 2009-10 for the Denver Broncos may not have panned out with the results he expected at the time, but as the coach said in his introductory press conference, he credits the experience as necessary growth of himself as both a coach and a person. He now takes on his next head coaching job 12 years later while entering his 22nd year of coaching football.

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager, who said he has gotten to know McDaniels over the years, lauded not only his personality but also his talents on the gridiron.

Related Links

"I think he's got some good sense of humor, he's really smart with football and he's got a ton of experience – and he's still only 45 years old. ... I would like to think he's learned his lessons and has even gotten far better as a football coach and as a leader of men and women in those 12 years," Schrager said.

Kyle Brandt agreed, noting McDaniels' years of experience as a coordinator as one of the biggest assets he's bringing to the Silver and Black.

In 12 seasons as offensive coordinator for the Patriots, McDaniels guided the offense to eight top-10 rankings, including the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

"I'm very excited for Vegas and the fans," Brandt said. "I can't believe they got this guy."

Photos: Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler join the Silver and Black

View photos of General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels' first day on the job as members of the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during a press conference introducing McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler during a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler's family after a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler's family after a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis talks to the media after a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis talks to the media after a press conference introducing Josh McDaniels as the Head Coach and Dave Ziegler as the General Manager at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler with his son on the indoor practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler with his son on the indoor practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler with his kids on the indoor practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler with his kids on the indoor practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler pose for a photo at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler pose for a photo at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler pose for a photo at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler pose for a photo at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler poses for a photo with his family at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 23

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler poses for a photo with his family at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Evolve and Adapt: The drive that led Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler from New England to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' new head coach and general manager duo looks to further the Silver and Black's Commitment to Excellence.
news

Fast Facts: Get to know Raiders new Head Coach Josh McDaniels

A few details on McDaniels' path to the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders announce Josh McDaniels as next Head Coach

Owner Mark Davis made the news public during a press conference Monday.
news

Raiders Designan a Josh McDaniels

Mark Davis, dueño del equipo, dio el anuncio en rueda de prensa.
Advertising