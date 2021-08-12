Damon Arnette, Raiders' secondary leaning heavily on Casey Hayward Jr.

"The most I weighed last year was 175," said Arnette. "I ain't have no problem playing physical, it was just my body couldn't take it.

"Last year my mentality was tested in a lot of areas of my life. ... I didn't do a good job with handling them. But the support of the coaches, my teammates, my family – if it weren't were for them, I wouldn't have been able to get through things I was dealing with. And once I started learning to lean on my support – all the people that are really there for you – that's when I started to see growth. And not just on the football field, but in my life."

Hayward is pleased with what he's seen from Arnette and is not worried about his lack of production from last year. He expects the 2020 first-round pick to be great moving forward.

"I think he's done very well," said Hayward. "I wasn't here last year, so I can only tell you what I see now. ... He's one of those guys that's got all the tools to be really good, and I think he's been flashing those tools in camp. And I hope he continues to do that, because we're going to need him.

"When he comes, he just tries to be like a sponge. He tries to learn everything so anything he asks me I try to tell him or if I see anything I try to tell him, and vice versa. I'm not one of those guys that just say, 'I think I know everything.' So there's been some times he'll be like, 'Hey this is what I've seen'. Obviously I'm like, 'Oh I appreciate it' and I try to learn from it and vice versa."

Arnette described No. 29 as "a great teacher"

"He's a really good dude, funny dude. He cares about the team and the group," said Arnette. "Something that didn't stand out last year was that one leader role, that big brother role. That vet energy in the room is just taking a turn on everybody. Everybody looks up to him, everybody's taking his advice.