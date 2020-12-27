Darren Waller passes Todd Christensen for most receptions by a TE in team history

Things Darren Waller has done in 2020:
- Earned his first Pro Bowl selection
- Surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second year in a row
- Rewritten the Raiders' history book
Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, Waller joined Todd Christensen as the only tight ends in franchise history to total multiple seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. In addition, the Las Vegas Raiders' tight end eclipsed Christensen for most receptions (96) by a tight end in Raiders history.
The only Raider in history with more catches in a single season is the legendary Tim Brown, who nabbed 104 passes in 1997. Waller will definitely have his chance to come within striking distance of Brown.
