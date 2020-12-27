Darren Waller passes Todd Christensen for most receptions by a TE in team history

Dec 26, 2020 at 06:55 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Waller Back To Back 1000 Season 1920x1080

Things Darren Waller has done in 2020:

  • Earned his first Pro Bowl selection
  • Surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second year in a row
  • Rewritten the Raiders' history book

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, Waller joined Todd Christensen as the only tight ends in franchise history to total multiple seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. In addition, the Las Vegas Raiders' tight end eclipsed Christensen for most receptions (96) by a tight end in Raiders history.

The only Raider in history with more catches in a single season is the legendary Tim Brown, who nabbed 104 passes in 1997. Waller will definitely have his chance to come within striking distance of Brown.

Gameday Photos: Week 16 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night football.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), fullback Alec Ingold (45), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), fullback Alec Ingold (45), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Kolton Miller (74), tackle Trent Brown (77), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Kolton Miller (74), tackle Trent Brown (77), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Josh Jacobs (28), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Josh Jacobs (28), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Trent Brown (77) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Trent Brown (77) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Devontae Booker (23), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Devontae Booker (23), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Trent Brown (77) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Trent Brown (77) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws an 85-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws an 85-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback continues to reach new career milestones, the latest being 25,000 passing yards — and he did it in 104 games.
news

Raiders President Marc Badain lights original Al Davis Memorial Torch outside team headquarters

The flame will stand as a forever reminder of Al Davis' Commitment To Excellence to the men and women who will pass by it daily on their way to work in this building.
news

Congressman Jim Costa honors Tom Flores, urges his Hall of Fame induction

During General Speeches on the floor of the House, Rep. Costa (CA-16) used his time to highlight the career achievements of Tom Flores.
news

Recordando Primer Victoria de Tom Flores

Hace 41 años, Tom Flores lideró a los Raiders por primera ocasión como Entrenador en Jefe en el Coliseo de Los Angeles.
news

Remembering the first win of Tom Flores' legendary career as the Raiders' head coach

Forty one years ago, Tom Flores stepped on the field of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time as the Raiders Head Coach.
news

Sixty years ago, the first-year Oakland Raiders got their circus start in Santa Cruz

Six decades ago this summer a group of misfits from all parts of the country assembled in town, a vacation destination in Northern California, in an attempt to achieve football glory.
news

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

He's far from the first fastest man in football to join the Silver and Black.
news

In His Own Words: Malcolm Barnwell shares his NFL journey as a seventh-round pick

The Raiders selected wide receiver Malcolm Barnwell out of Virginia Union in the 7th round of the 1980 NFL Draft.
news

Silver and Black continue to be well-represented on nomination list for 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' 

The Raiders continue to be well-represented on the nomination for the 'NFL 100 All-Time Team.'
news

Greatest Moments: 1990 AFC Divisional Playoff

The 12-4 Raiders hosted the 9-7 Cincinnati Bengals in a 1990 AFC Divisional Playoff game January 13, 1991.
news

In His Own Words: Jim Plunkett's journey from backup to Super Bowl MVP

Jim Plunkett took control of the offense after starting QB Dan Pastorini broke his leg in Week 5 of the 1980 NFL season, and it was the beginning of something special.

Advertising