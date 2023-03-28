Dave Ziegler has immense respect for new Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers and other free agent additions

There's been no hesitation in finding the right pieces for the Las Vegas Raiders since the beginning of free agency.

General Manager Dave Ziegler is in attendance at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, with Head Coach Josh McDaniels, and the two have a more concrete plan going into the 2023 season of how they want to shape their roster with their coaching and scouting staff.

One season after making a few splashy acquisitions in All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones, Ziegler and his staff found the Raiders' next quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. The former New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers quarterback comes to Las Vegas having posted a 40-17 career record as a starting QB. Ziegler was the Patriots assistant director of pro scouting when the team drafted Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

"If there's two important aspects of the quarterback position, it's someone that has a high level of leadership skills and someone that has been a proven winner. And that's what Jimmy's done over the course of his career," Ziegler said on "Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal."