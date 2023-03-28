Dave Ziegler has immense respect for new Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo, Jakobi Meyers and other free agent additions

Mar 28, 2023 at 01:25 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

There's been no hesitation in finding the right pieces for the Las Vegas Raiders since the beginning of free agency.

General Manager Dave Ziegler is in attendance at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, with Head Coach Josh McDaniels, and the two have a more concrete plan going into the 2023 season of how they want to shape their roster with their coaching and scouting staff.

One season after making a few splashy acquisitions in All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones, Ziegler and his staff found the Raiders' next quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. The former New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers quarterback comes to Las Vegas having posted a 40-17 career record as a starting QB. Ziegler was the Patriots assistant director of pro scouting when the team drafted Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

"If there's two important aspects of the quarterback position, it's someone that has a high level of leadership skills and someone that has been a proven winner. And that's what Jimmy's done over the course of his career," Ziegler said on "Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal."

"He's a guy that we have some background with. We also have done a lot of research on Jimmy since he was with us in New England during his time in San Francisco. The two things that you get when you talk to people that have been around Jimmy is that Jimmy has a way about him from a leadership standpoint where the locker room embraces him. And Jimmy has a lot of belief from the team as a quarterback because he's went out and won a lot of football games. Those are two highly, highly important character characteristics when you're talking about any quarterback."

Related Links

Another offensive piece to the puzzle that Ziegler and the Raiders added is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. By 2019, Ziegler was working as director of pro personnel in New England when Meyers was brought in as an undrafted rookie from NC State. He considers Meyers as a player that came into the league with "a chip on his shoulder" that has propelled him to success.

Meyers evolved into a premier receiver for the Patriots, leading the team in a majority of receiving categories the last three seasons. It was a no-brainer to Ziegler that a player with the skillset and character of Meyers would benefit the locker room and culture of the Raiders.

"He has a high passion and a love for football, which is another important trait that we want the Las Vegas Raiders to embody," Ziegler said. "There's some intangible things there that are really attractive to us.

"He showed the ability consistently over the last course of, you know, three plus years here to be able to get open and catch the football versus some of the better defensive backs in the league from multiple alignments. He can do it from the inside. He's done it from the outside. A highly productive player and reliable player on third down – a critical down in the NFL. And so Jakobi has a lot of, I'd say intangible traits and then the physical skill sets and what he's done in the league as a receiver speaks to itself."

While the Raiders have signed several productive players early this offseason, their job is nowhere near finished. They have 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft next month, the most of any team currently. Ziegler has been working diligently at the Scouting Combine and college pro days meeting players. In the process, he's been able to evaluate body types and skills sets of prospects as well as talk football with the 2023 draft class.

Ziegler echoed McDaniels' sentiment of drafting the best player available at every spot, no matter the position or team needs.

"We're never going to be afraid of the quarterback position to make that position a position of strength. And so if that means we're drafting a young player at a certain point of the draft, we're always going to be open to doing that regardless of what our situation is. And that's going to be no different this year."

Photos: Raiders 2023 free agency class

View photos of all the Raiders' free agency additions and re-signed players headed into the 2023 season.

RB Amber Abdullah Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
1 / 52

RB Amber Abdullah
Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Amber Abdullah Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
2 / 52

RB Amber Abdullah
Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2015–2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018–2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)
3 / 52

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)

Associated Press
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)
4 / 52

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2019–2022)

Bart Young/Associated Press
LB Curtis Bolton Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
5 / 52

LB Curtis Bolton
Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Associated Press
LB Curtis Bolton Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
6 / 52

LB Curtis Bolton
Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2019–2020), Houston Texans (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Keelan Cole Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
7 / 52

WR Keelan Cole

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Keelan Cole Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
8 / 52

WR Keelan Cole

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2017–2020), New York Jets (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
9 / 52

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
10 / 52

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Justin Rex/Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
11 / 52

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Associated Press
S Marcus Epps Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)
12 / 52

S Marcus Epps

Previous teams: Minnesota Vikings (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019–2022)

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)
13 / 52

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)
14 / 52

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
Previous teams: Baltimore Ravens (2017–2018), New England Patriots (2019–2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Brandon Facyson Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)
15 / 52

CB Brandon Facyson

Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)

Associated Press
CB Brandon Facyson Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)
16 / 52

CB Brandon Facyson

Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2018–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)
17 / 52

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)

Associated Press
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)
18 / 52

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2014–2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017–2022)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
C Hroniss Grasu Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)
19 / 52

C Hroniss Grasu
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
C Hroniss Grasu Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)
20 / 52

C Hroniss Grasu
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2015–2017), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Miami Dolphins (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Austin Hooper Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)
21 / 52

TE Austin Hooper

Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)

Associated Press
TE Austin Hooper Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)
22 / 52

TE Austin Hooper

Previous teams: Atlanta Falcons (2016–2019), Cleveland Browns (2020–2021), Tennessee Titans (2022)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
TE Jesper Horsted Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
23 / 52

TE Jesper Horsted
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Associated Press
TE Jesper Horsted Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
24 / 52

TE Jesper Horsted
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE O.J. Howard Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)
25 / 52

TE O.J. Howard

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)

Associated Press
TE O.J. Howard Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)
26 / 52

TE O.J. Howard

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017–2021), Buffalo Bills (2022), Houston Texans (2022)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
DT John Jenkins Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)
27 / 52

DT John Jenkins

Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)

Associated Press
DT John Jenkins Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)
28 / 52

DT John Jenkins

Previous teams: New Orleans Saints (2013–2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021–2022)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
FB Jakob Johnson Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
29 / 52

FB Jakob Johnson
Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jakob Johnson Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
30 / 52

FB Jakob Johnson
Previous teams: Stuttgart Scorpions (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
S Jaquan Johnson Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)
31 / 52

S Jaquan Johnson

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)

Associated Press
S Jaquan Johnson Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)
32 / 52

S Jaquan Johnson

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2019–2022)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
CB David Long Jr. Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)
33 / 52

CB David Long Jr.

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)

Associated Press
CB David Long Jr. Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)
34 / 52

CB David Long Jr.

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2019–2022)

Associated Press
WR Jakobi Meyers Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)
35 / 52

WR Jakobi Meyers

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)

Associated Press
WR Jakobi Meyers Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)
36 / 52

WR Jakobi Meyers

Previous teams: New England Patriots (2019–2022)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
G Netane Muti Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
37 / 52

G Netane Muti
Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

G Netane Muti Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
38 / 52

G Netane Muti
Previous teams: Denver Broncos (2020–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

John Froschauer/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
39 / 52

T Brandon Parker
Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
40 / 52

T Brandon Parker
Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Duke Shelley Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)
41 / 52

CB Duke Shelley
Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)

Associated Press
CB Duke Shelley Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)
42 / 52

CB Duke Shelley

Previous teams: Chicago Bears (2019–2021), Minnesota Vikings (2022)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
WR Cam Sims Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)
43 / 52

WR Cam Sims

Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)

Associated Press
WR Cam Sims Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)
44 / 52

WR Cam Sims

Previous teams: Washington Commanders (2018–2022)

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
LB Robert Spillane Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)
45 / 52

LB Robert Spillane

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)

Associated Press
LB Robert Spillane Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)
46 / 52

LB Robert Spillane

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2022)

Don Wright/Associated Press
S Roderic Teamer Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)
47 / 52

S Roderic Teamer
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)
48 / 52

S Roderic Teamer
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021-present)

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Jerry Tillery Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
49 / 52

DL Jerry Tillery
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Mike Nowak/Associated Press
DL Jerry Tillery Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
50 / 52

DL Jerry Tillery
Previous teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Jordan Willis Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)
51 / 52

DL Jordan Willis

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)

Associated Press
DL Jordan Willis Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)
52 / 52

DL Jordan Willis

Previous teams: Cincinnati Bengals (2017–2019), New York Jets (2019–2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020–2022)

Scot Tucker/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NFL owners approve proposal to allow No. 0 jerseys

Also under the proposal, punters and kickers may now choose jersey numbers from 0-49 and 90-99.

news

Josh McDaniels, Raiders are 'open to anything' heading into the NFL Draft

"We're doing our work on everybody and trying to do our due diligence on every spot in the draft," the Raiders head coach said Monday at the Annual League Meeting.

news

Raiders' 2023 offseason program dates set

In less than a month, the Silver and Black will be back at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

news

What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' free agency moves

What did top NFL analysts have to say about the Silver and Black's notable signings?

Advertising