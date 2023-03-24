What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' free agency moves

Mar 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Many media outlets have given their assessments for each team following the first wave of free agency.

See how NFL analysts believe some of the Silver and Black's notable free agent signings stack up.

On wide receiver Jakobi Meyers:

Seth Walder, ESPN

Grade: A

Analysis: "Teams in the modern NFL really need three or four good pass-catchers to win. Adding Meyers to complement Davante Adams is going to be an impactful move for Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders."

Mike Jones, The Athletic

Grade: B

Analysis: "Meyers, who played the past four seasons for New England, reunites with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and should give the Raiders a solid receiving duo alongside Davante Adams."

Pro Football Focus

Analysis: "Meyers is very consistent, with three straight seasons hauling in at least 59 receptions and recording 729 receiving yards — but not eclipsing 866 receiving yards."

Sports Illustrated

Grade: B

Analysis: "While Las Vegas needed to replace Mack Hollins on the perimeter, the Raiders also have pressing needs on the offensive line and across their roster. Still, Meyers is a good second option across from Davante Adams..."

Jeff Diamond, The 33rd Team

Grade: A-

Analysis: "The undrafted Meyers had his best season in 2021 with McDaniels as his OC when he had 83 catches for 866 yards. ... Meyers has been an excellent slot receiver in New England so it will be interesting to see if he plays more outside with his good size or in the slot where the Raiders also have Hunter Renfrow."

Henry McKenna, FOX Sports

Grade: A-

Analysis: "Meyers will likely to fall in as WR2 alongside Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Vegas also franchise tagged RB Josh Jacobs for 2023, which could make for a potent combination of skill players."

On quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo:

Mike Jones, The Athletic

Grade: A

Analysis: "Garoppolo ranked among the top quarterbacks available and likely would have had more options, but familiarity with McDaniels likely proved attractive. His familiarity with the system should help McDaniels' unit take a leap forward after struggles with consistency in 2022."

Jeff Diamond, The 33rd Team

Grade: B

Analysis: "Garoppolo will be reunited with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator at the Patriots, and will have an elite receiver in Davante Adams."

Seth Walder, ESPN

Grade: B

Analysis: "Garoppolo can be the Raiders' short-term option at quarterback, and they could still target a quarterback in Round 1 in April. This signing eases the pressure of potentially missing out on the top passers in this draft class."

Eric Williams, FOX Sports

Grade: A-

Analysis: "A second-round selection by the Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo played three seasons for McDaniels when he served as New England's offensive coordinator. Garoppolo is intimately familiar with McDaniels' system and has a 37-18 record as a starter."

On safety Marcus Epps:

Mike Jones, The Athletic

Grade: B

Analysis: "Epps may not flash as much as C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but he's as steady as they come and will fill a pressing need for the Raiders..."

Pro Football Focus

Analysis: "Epps is a great fit opposite 2021 second-round pick Tre'von Moehrig, a rangy, ball-hawking type, whereas Epps excels making plays in the run game and down in the box. Last season, Epps earned an 81.0 PFF run-defense grade, the 11th-best mark among all safeties."

Sports Illustrated

Grade: B-

Analysis: "The Raiders get much-needed help in the defensive backfield with the arrival of Epps, a starting safety on the Eagles' stacked secondary this past season."

