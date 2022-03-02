'Depth and competition' are Dave Ziegler's highest priorities in bolstering Raiders roster

Dave Ziegler made it clear Wednesday at the NFL Combine that he desires for the Raiders to have an embarrassment of riches, with every player competing for their job this season.

The Raiders general manger self-admittedly hasn't got much sleep since starting his new role. He's been deep in the process of evaluating the talent currently under contract, as well as scouting draft prospects and free agents to revamp the roster.

While he does have a lot on his agenda from a long-term perspective, he realizes that maximizing on the team's short-term goals is the key at the moment.

"It's a ton of time management, it's really prioritizing tasks," said Ziegler. "I had certain things I thought I wanted to do right away and I was gung-ho about doing them. Then you take a step back and you're like, 'Wait a minute, this can be done two months from now.' So there's a lot of that prioritizing and it's a lot of getting up early, going to bed late, getting up and doing it again. ... It's a challenge, but it's fun at the same time."

One of those tasks Ziegler has in mind for the team is building up as much depth as possible. The GM has taken the mindset of every position as a position of need. The thought process is whoever they can go after who can improve the team, they'll go after.

"In terms of what we're looking for in the draft, free agency, really the entire team. I would say what we're looking at doing is to build depth and competition," said Ziegler. "I think that's a really important part of team building.