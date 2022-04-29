Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Marcus Allen welcome the NFL Draft to Vegas

Apr 28, 2022 at 05:46 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

With the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, it was only right that a few of the Raiders' biggest stars welcomed the league to their city.

Derek Carr and Darren Waller took the stage alongside Raiders legend Marcus Allen and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to open the 2022 NFL Draft and get the crowd hyped up before Round 1 began.

QB1 stepped up to the mic next to music icon and Raiders fan Ice Cube, starting a Raiders chant right away while also reflecting on what this night means to the newest crop of NFL players.

"It's just the beginning, so let's make some noise for these young guys," Carr said. "Welcome to the great city of Las Vegas."

The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The NFL Green Room before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jerseys hang on racks backstage before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jerseys hang on racks backstage before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders' swag in the NFL Draft Theater before fans arrive for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders' swag in the NFL Draft Theater before fans arrive for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders' swag in the NFL Draft Theater before fans arrive for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders' swag in the NFL Draft Theater before fans arrive for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fans walk around the NFL Fan Experience before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Fans walk around the NFL Fan Experience before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders fans walk down the red carpet during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders fans walk down the red carpet during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

A general view of the draft stage during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
A general view of the draft stage during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jenny Arata, hometown of Kyiv Ukraine, during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jenny Arata, hometown of Kyiv Ukraine, during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Members of the armed forces present the colors during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Members of the armed forces present the colors during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Singer Kodi Lee performs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Singer Kodi Lee performs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Singer Kodi Lee performs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Singer Kodi Lee performs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube In the crowd during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Rapper and actor Ice Cube In the crowd during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube In the crowd during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Rapper and actor Ice Cube In the crowd during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83) and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83) and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL football 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL football 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and rapper and actor Ice Cube during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and rapper and actor Ice Cube during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Rapper and actor Ice Cube during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and rapper and actor Ice Cube during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and rapper and actor Ice Cube during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

