Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Marcus Allen welcome the NFL Draft to Vegas

With the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, it was only right that a few of the Raiders' biggest stars welcomed the league to their city.
Derek Carr and Darren Waller took the stage alongside Raiders legend Marcus Allen and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to open the 2022 NFL Draft and get the crowd hyped up before Round 1 began.
QB1 stepped up to the mic next to music icon and Raiders fan Ice Cube, starting a Raiders chant right away while also reflecting on what this night means to the newest crop of NFL players.
"It's just the beginning, so let's make some noise for these young guys," Carr said. "Welcome to the great city of Las Vegas."
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.