Derek Carr is laser focused on staying hard at work following his latest contract extension

Carr noted that it was his family and his faith that propelled him through getting the deal done with the Raiders. After throwing for 23 touchdowns and over 4,800 passing yards last season, his main objective was winning as many games as he could, despite going into the last year of his contract.

"I had to have trust and have faith that this was going to get done," said Carr. "I had a feeling it was going to get done, but in business, you don't want to walk in 100 percent until it's finally finished. For me, I kept staying positive about it. We all had the same goal and obviously, everyone saw where we met and found a spot.

"I'm very well taken care of and blessed with what they gave me, but at the same time I wanted to structure it to make sure guys like Hunter [Renfrow], Foster [Moreau], Darren [Waller] and Josh [Jacobs] have their opportunity to get there's once it's time."

Along with the teammates Carr has already found chemistry with, the Raiders acquired his college teammate and best friend All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. During Carr's press conference Wednesday, he said that the two former Fresno State Bulldogs have been trying to "plot and scheme" ways of playing together in the NFL for awhile now, but were also happy at their respective teams.

The duo often found time in the offseason to train together, and this year – after two years of not meeting up due to COVID-19 – he described connecting with Adams "like riding a bike."

"I was on the phone with him a lot and we were trying to figure things out and see how we can do it," Carr told Raiders.com of the Adams trade. "At that moment I found out, I think I was at my house when finally someone told me, 'It's done.' I got a text message and was like, 'Oh my gosh, yes!' And then we immediately FaceTimed one another.