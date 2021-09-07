Don't sleep on these Raiders in your fantasy football drafts

Raiders D/ST

ESPN Fantasy Football D/ST Ranking: 30

ESPN 2020 Fantasy Points: 9

ESPN 2021 Projected Fantasy Points: 59.61

Yes, you read this correctly: Don't sleep on this year's Raiders defense.

The Raiders are projected by ESPN to be the 30th best fantasy football defense this season, as only one other team scored less fantasy points than the Raiders last year. But if you closely look at all the changes the Raiders defense have made this offseason, it may be irresponsible to project them this low.

For starters, they finally have a healthy combination of veteran leadership, rising star players and young developing players who mesh well. The Silver and Black gave a glimpse of how stout their new-look defense will be in their two preseason victories against the Seahawks and the Rams, and arguably the biggest addition to the Raiders was defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who has done a great job of bringing in a streamlined defense that makes it easier for his players to fly around and create turnovers.