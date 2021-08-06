Foster Moreau is poised for breakout year after soaking up lessons from Jason Witten

Foster Moreau was part of a deep tight end room last season behind Pro Bowlers Darren Waller and Jason Witten.
And while it may have seemed like a cramped position group to some, it was an experience the third-round 2019 draft pick was ready to capitalize on.
"To call the tight end room crowded last year would probably be the wrong adjective. … It was an incredible opportunity for me, and I don't think it was crowded at all," Moreau said. "Jason was very open about sharing his experiences in this industry, and he'd done it for 17 years."
Moreau, who played in all 16 games last year, finished with seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns — a dip from his 2019 rookie numbers due in part to Witten's addition.
He recalled there would be times after practice or meetings where he would hang out as Witten talked ball with a whiteboard in hand, soaking up the years of league knowledge before him.
"I think for me, anything he would say, any point he would make, anything he felt the need to interject on was something that you needed to jot down," Moreau said. "That's a note you need to take, that's something that you need to learn because obviously he's a Mount Rushmore level talent."
This season, he'll look to take the expertise and insight he gained from Witten to increase his production — and potentially have a break out year as many pundits expect him to behind Waller, another guy who has given Moreau continuous advice.
"Obviously, getting to play behind Darren Waller is just one of the greatest blessings in the world. I wish it for all of you, if you could just spend a week learning behind the guy or a Sunday to be able to play behind him.
"Everyone's so centrally focused on him, as they should be, because if they're not, he'll go for 200. That just creates pocket of space and opportunities for everyone else. And he's selfless like that, and he knows that."
Spending last season learning alongside Waller and Witten, as well as living by the "next man up" mentality, has prepared Moreau for whatever is thrown his way on the field.
"You have to take responsibility for yourself to be able to handle a little bit more of a snap share but also do your job and try and hone in on the details. You can't have 'I need to make a play here.' You can't press for plays; you have to let them come."
