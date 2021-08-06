Foster Moreau is poised for breakout year after soaking up lessons from Jason Witten

Foster Moreau was part of a deep tight end room last season behind Pro Bowlers Darren Waller and Jason Witten.

And while it may have seemed like a cramped position group to some, it was an experience the third-round 2019 draft pick was ready to capitalize on.

"To call the tight end room crowded last year would probably be the wrong adjective. … It was an incredible opportunity for me, and I don't think it was crowded at all," Moreau said. "Jason was very open about sharing his experiences in this industry, and he'd done it for 17 years."

Moreau, who played in all 16 games last year, finished with seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns — a dip from his 2019 rookie numbers due in part to Witten's addition.

He recalled there would be times after practice or meetings where he would hang out as Witten talked ball with a whiteboard in hand, soaking up the years of league knowledge before him.