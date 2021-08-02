What motivates Richie Incognito to keep playing?

With nothing left to prove in his career, the 38-year-old Incognito has many people asking themselves a simple question: why the hell is he still playing?

"I'm just still hungry," said Incognito. "I love the game. I love getting better. I love being in Training Camp and just getting challenged every day with the hard practices, the hot practices. ... I still love the grind and it comes from my passion for the game."

To add more insight into what's motivating Incognito to return, he missed all but two games last season due to a foot injury. The Raiders also have yet to get to the playoffs since he's been with the team, and he has been vocal about his desire to help lead them to their first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 NFL season. This upcoming season could be considered vindication and self-validation for the veteran guard, to get over the hump of returning from injury and reach playoffs.