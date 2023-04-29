DT Nesta Jade Silvera selected by the Raiders at No. 231

The Raiders once again turned to defense for their seventh-round pick, taking Arizona State's Nesta Jade Silvera.
The defensive tackle transferred to Arizona State from the University of Miami. In his four seasons as a Hurricane, he racked up 105 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and two sacks. In his encore season as a graduate transfer, he had 56 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.
He was honorable mention All-ACC and All-Pac 12 at his two alma maters.
