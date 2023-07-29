Dylan Parham is on a quest to get '1 percent better' every day

It's astonishing to look back at Dylan Parham's success from his rookie season when you consider that he wasn't feeling his best for the majority of it.

The 2022 third-round pick out of Memphis started all 17 games last season at all three positions within the interior offensive line. He earned the trust of the staff and team early on en route to a PFWA First Team All-Rookie selection. However, according to Parham, it was a stressful, uphill battle. He fell ill going into Week 7 against the Houston Texans and lost 12 pounds within the week. Despite grinding out the rest of the season, he wasn't able get back to his full strength.

"I was trying to get back to how I felt, but with me burning so many calories throughout the week, just trying to fight back out of that hole," Parham told the media Saturday. "It was definitely tough for me, like toward the end of the season, I was like 307-ish but I never got back to where I wanted to be."

Now during Training Camp, Parham says he's sitting at a muscular 315 pounds, making leaps and bounds in the weight room during the offseason. He stayed back in Las Vegas to get a full offseason training program under his belt in the Raiders facility. Putting on muscle isn't anything new for Parham, who transitioned from a 240-pound tight end his freshman year in college to a 310-pound First Team All-AAC selection going into the NFL Draft.

"It definitely feels great, especially coming off of your rookie season," said Parham. "They always say it's going to be the longest. That's how you hit your rookie wall, you don't really get that break in. So this first year, I was just thinking, 'Be disciplined in the way you do things,' because obviously we are competing for a job when we get back.