Eight Raiders Alumni step into new role as Peer Captains

Lincoln Kennedy was well versed in his playbook during an NFL career that saw him holding down the right tackle position at an All-Pro level for the Oakland Raiders. Off the field, he has built a successful broadcasting career since retiring from football, having been part of the Raiders' radio team for more than a decade.
Instead of learning the intricacies of "I right, 46-power," "Gun Trips Right 60 Sluggo Seam," and "Spyder-2, Y-Banana," Kennedy is back in his playbook mastering a new role within the Raiders organization.
Recently, Kennedy joined seven fellow Raider Alumni in Las Vegas to receive training and orientation as Alumni Peer Captains, a leadership role where they serve as trusted points of contact to their fellow Alumni and help connect former players with available resources and support.
"I've always believed the Raiders are a family within itself, but we also represent different generations and different transitions," Kennedy said following the three-day training that took place at Raiders Headquarters.
"The hardest thing I realized coming out of the league was to make that transition into regular life. And what does that consist of because everyone's role is different. But with that being said, you feel sometimes you're isolated in a world where no one gets you, other than the people who did what you did. So, to have that peer-on-peer contact, to let those guys know whether they played with me before me or after me, let them know that there's someone out there to support them, it's a big deal."
Joining Kennedy as Peer Captains are Darrick Brown, who joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2008; Grant Irons, who played four seasons for the Raiders from 2003–06, following in the footsteps of his father, Gerald Irons, a standout linebacker for Oakland in the 1970s; Taiwan Jones, who spent six seasons with the Raiders after being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft; Vance Mueller, who spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders after being selected in the fourth round of the 1986 NFL Draft; Bill Pickel, an All-Pro defensive lineman who helped the Raiders win Super Bowl XVIII as a rookie after being selected in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft; Korey Toomer, a Las Vegas native who spent 2015 with the Raiders; and Dan Williams, who played two seasons for the Silver and Black from 2015–16 and was the team's 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
The Raiders Alumni Department describes the program as "a support network created to provide a community for Alumni to maintain relationships with teammates, learn about new opportunities and understand the benefits and resources available to former NFL players."
This peer outreach program personifies the organization's enduring motto, "Once a Raider, Always a Raider" by intentionally creating opportunities for meaningful Alumni engagement and connection to the organization long after their playing careers have ended.
Raiders Alumni are paired with regional Peer Captains who can provide support, encouragement, and advocacy as well as assist with transition resources, wellness and overall well-being. By pairing outreach with camaraderie, the peer-to-peer program normalizes conversations about tough topics and reduces the stigma associated with asking for help.
According to Lindsey Sanders, Director of Alumni Benefits and Resources for the Raiders, the program was originally launched in 2021, with a pause last year to conduct a comprehensive review of peer-support best practices.
"We used that opportunity to strengthen the program and place greater emphasis on meaningful outreach, supportive conversations, and helping Alumni connect with appropriate resources when needed," Sanders said.
Following the review, the department relaunched the program and opened the application process to all 1,048 living Raiders Alumni. The team received 94 applications, interviewed 24 candidates, and ultimately selected eight Peer Captains.
Sanders explained that Peer Captains serve three-year terms and are responsible for engaging with Raiders Alumni in their assigned geographic regions.
"The transition out of professional football can be one of the most challenging periods in a former player's life," Sanders said. "Research and our own experience working with Alumni show that leaving the game often involves significant changes in identity, routine, purpose, financial circumstances, physical health and social connections.
"Many former players report feeling isolated after their careers end and may be reluctant to seek help during difficult times. Consistent, meaningful outreach is one of the most effective ways to stay connected and identify needs before they become crises."
Sanders added that, in many instances, peer support is the best way to assist these men who gave their blood and sweat to winning on the field because of their shared experiences.
"There are aspects of transitioning out of professional football that can only be fully understood by someone who has lived that experience. Alumni may be more willing to share honest concerns, struggles or needs with someone who has walked in their shoes and understands the realities of playing in the National Football League.
"The Alumni Peer-to-Peer Program is designed to complement, not replace, the work of our department. By combining professional support and resources with authentic peer connections, we can build a stronger network of care for our community and ensure that Raiders Alumni feel seen, valued, and supported long after their playing careers have ended."
The three-day training, appropriately titled "Peer Captain Training Camp," took place at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson.
In addition to team-bonding activities, the group got to work with training sessions covering topics including the role and responsibilities of a peer captain, recreating support and connection of the locker room and NFL former player benefits and resources. Additionally, a suicide and self-harm awareness session was conducted by the Life Is Worth It Organization, which is a Raiders Foundation Grant recipient and trains Nevada high school sport coaches on how to identify mental health crises and concerns. This training was adapted for Peer Captains who may have conversations that need to be referred to a mental health clinician.
The forum also included a special presentation from former Peer Captain, Raiders Alumnus Keith Moody, who was a member of the Raiders' Super Bowl XV championship team.
"I've been involved in the program for many years, since its inception, and I see all the benefits this program provides for retired players and alumni," Moody said. Following his playing career, he moved into coaching before building a successful career in education, serving as a college football coach and later as a school administrator and principal in California.
"I just want to be one of the guys who shares my experiences and shares the things that were vital to my success in the program. I have a background in counseling, and so I felt like I should at least try to pass some of that information on about listening skills."
He drew on an analogy from his playing career, explaining the unique ways he could offer teammates insights in ways a coach could not.
"The coach has a lot of clout, so you better listen, but when your peer tells you something and you are going to benefit from it, I think it's a lot easier for the guys to understand," he said. "It isn't that they don't necessarily want to do what the coach says, but when the peer says, when he talks about this kind of coverage, this is what he's talking about. And then it really starts to relate for the guys. Same thing in this program."
Mueller, who remains active with Raiders Alumni and the organization's community outreach efforts, is now taking on a peer captain post and said serving in this capacity is both an honor and an opportunity.
"It's a great honor to be in this role and have a chance to reach out to all our fellow alumni. I always had such a close group of friends and teammates, and I think there's a lot of guys who don't understand what a great outreach program we have through our Alumni department," Mueller said. "Now I'm able to reach out, reconnect and let them know how they can take advantage of these great opportunities."
He echoed his Peer Captains in showing appreciation to the organization for valuing their alumni.
"'Once Raider, Always Raider' is definitely proven here. From the wellness weekend to the reunion, it's clear that the Raiders want to keep a connection with their alumni."
Jones, another new Peer Captain, offered his reasons for joining the program.
"I wanted to become a Peer Captain because I recently retired, so the transition for me was fresh and it hit me harder than I thought it would," he said.
"If I can make my experience a learning experience for others so they don't have to go through it and feel what I felt, that'll be awesome. And knowing the organization I started with is offering this program made me that much more excited and appreciative to be a part of it."
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