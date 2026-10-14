Eight Raiders Alumni step into new role as Peer Captains

According to Lindsey Sanders, Director of Alumni Benefits and Resources for the Raiders, the program was originally launched in 2021, with a pause last year to conduct a comprehensive review of peer-support best practices.

"We used that opportunity to strengthen the program and place greater emphasis on meaningful outreach, supportive conversations, and helping Alumni connect with appropriate resources when needed," Sanders said.

Following the review, the department relaunched the program and opened the application process to all 1,048 living Raiders Alumni. The team received 94 applications, interviewed 24 candidates, and ultimately selected eight Peer Captains.

Sanders explained that Peer Captains serve three-year terms and are responsible for engaging with Raiders Alumni in their assigned geographic regions.

"The transition out of professional football can be one of the most challenging periods in a former player's life," Sanders said. "Research and our own experience working with Alumni show that leaving the game often involves significant changes in identity, routine, purpose, financial circumstances, physical health and social connections.

"Many former players report feeling isolated after their careers end and may be reluctant to seek help during difficult times. Consistent, meaningful outreach is one of the most effective ways to stay connected and identify needs before they become crises."

Sanders added that, in many instances, peer support is the best way to assist these men who gave their blood and sweat to winning on the field because of their shared experiences.

"There are aspects of transitioning out of professional football that can only be fully understood by someone who has lived that experience. Alumni may be more willing to share honest concerns, struggles or needs with someone who has walked in their shoes and understands the realities of playing in the National Football League.

"The Alumni Peer-to-Peer Program is designed to complement, not replace, the work of our department. By combining professional support and resources with authentic peer connections, we can build a stronger network of care for our community and ensure that Raiders Alumni feel seen, valued, and supported long after their playing careers have ended."

The three-day training, appropriately titled "Peer Captain Training Camp," took place at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson.

In addition to team-bonding activities, the group got to work with training sessions covering topics including the role and responsibilities of a peer captain, recreating support and connection of the locker room and NFL former player benefits and resources. Additionally, a suicide and self-harm awareness session was conducted by the Life Is Worth It Organization, which is a Raiders Foundation Grant recipient and trains Nevada high school sport coaches on how to identify mental health crises and concerns. This training was adapted for Peer Captains who may have conversations that need to be referred to a mental health clinician.

The forum also included a special presentation from former Peer Captain, Raiders Alumnus Keith Moody, who was a member of the Raiders' Super Bowl XV championship team.

"I've been involved in the program for many years, since its inception, and I see all the benefits this program provides for retired players and alumni," Moody said. Following his playing career, he moved into coaching before building a successful career in education, serving as a college football coach and later as a school administrator and principal in California.