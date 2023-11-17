Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Dolphins
Adam Rank: Dolphins
Marcas Grant: Dolphins
Marc Sessler: Dolphins
Maurice Jones-Drew: Dolphins
Grant Gordon: Dolphins
Nick Shook: Dolphins
Eric Edholm: Dolphins
Kevin Patra: Dolphins
Stephania Bell: Dolphins
Matt Bowen: Dolphins
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Dolphins
Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
Eric Moody: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham: Dolphins
Pete Prisco: Dolphins
Will Brinson: Dolphins
Jared Dubin: Dolphins
Ryan Wilson: Dolphins
John Breech: Dolphins
Tyler Sullivan: Dolphins
Dave Richard: Dolphins
Jamey Eisenberg: Dolphins
Mike Florio: Dolphins
Chris Simms: Dolphins
Albert Breer: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Claire Kuwana: Dolphins
Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Dolphins
Matt Verderame: Dolphins
