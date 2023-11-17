Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Nov 17, 2023 at 09:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Dolphins

Adam Rank: Dolphins

Marcas Grant: Dolphins

Marc Sessler: Dolphins

Maurice Jones-Drew: Dolphins

Grant Gordon: Dolphins

Nick Shook: Dolphins

Eric Edholm: Dolphins

Kevin Patra: Dolphins

Related Links

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Dolphins

Matt Bowen: Dolphins

Mike Clay: Dolphins

Dan Graziano: Dolphins

Kimberly Martin: Dolphins

Eric Moody: Dolphins

Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins

Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Dolphins

Will Brinson: Dolphins

Jared Dubin: Dolphins

Ryan Wilson: Dolphins

John Breech: Dolphins

Tyler Sullivan: Dolphins

Dave Richard: Dolphins

Jamey Eisenberg: Dolphins

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Dolphins

Chris Simms: Dolphins

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana: Dolphins

Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Click here for BetMGM’s game overview with odds info and more.

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.16.23

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Sunday matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
1 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11), wide receiver DJ Turner (19), running back Ameer Abdullah (22), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11), wide receiver DJ Turner (19), running back Ameer Abdullah (22), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Jets?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Giants?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game. 
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Lions on Monday Night Football?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Packers Week 5 contest

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders and Chargers face off in L.A.

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Steelers for Sunday Night Football

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 2 contest vs. Bills

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to Denver for Week 1 game against the Broncos 

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders battle Chiefs to conclude 2022 season

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Saturday's game.

Latest Content

video

Coach Pierce on waiving Jakob Johnson, final injury updates for Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Nov 17, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce discusses defensive end Malcolm Koonce, waiving fullback Jakob Johnson and provides final injury updates ahead of Week 11.
audio

Michael Mayer's playmaking in the red zone | RPN

Nov 17, 2023

Tight end Michael Mayer on quarterback Aidan O'Connell and facing the Miami Dolphins defense in Week 11.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.17.23 | Week 11 vs. Dolphins | RPP

Nov 17, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Nov 17, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
audio

A Raiders-Dolphins primer with Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe | RPN

Nov 17, 2023

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and ESPN's Dan Graziano dive into the Raiders' upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 11 vs. Dolphins feat. Michael Mayer, Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe

Nov 16, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by tight end Michael Mayer, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and ESPN's Dan Graziano to preview the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
audio

Jack Jones added to the secondary, plus Andre James on the run game and Josh Jacobs | UFR

Nov 16, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with center Andre James about the run game, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and facing the Miami Dolphins on this edition of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.16.23

Nov 16, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Sunday matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Raiders-Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report

Nov 16, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.
news

Jack Jones reunites with high school, college coach Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas

Nov 16, 2023

The Raiders cornerback is back under the tutelage of his former head coach at Long Beach Poly High School and is looking to provide production for his new team.
audio

Antonio Pierce's mindset for the Raiders' Week 11 trip to South Beach | RPN

Nov 16, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the Raiders' win over the New York Jets, preparing for the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Miami Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield

Nov 16, 2023

Get an insider's look at the Miami Dolphins ahead of the Week 11 clash.
View All
Advertising