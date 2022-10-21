Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 7 contest vs. Texans

The Raiders are back in Allegiant Stadium for Week 7, facing the Houston Texans.
Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:
Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Mark Sessler: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Raiders
Stephania Bell: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Raiders
Jeremy Fowler: Raiders
Domonique Foxworth: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Raiders
Jason Reid: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Raiders
Michael Davis Smith: Raiders
Mike Florio: Raiders
Jarrett Bell: Raiders
Chris Bumbaca: Raiders
Nate Davis: Raiders
Safid Deen: Raiders
Tyler Dragon: Raiders
Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders
