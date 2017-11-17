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Expert Game Picks: Oakland Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Nov 17, 2017 at 01:00 AM
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As the Oakland Raiders prepare for their matchup with the New England Patriots, let's take a look at who the experts are picking.

New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders

Pete Prisco
CBS Sports

Jason La Canfora
CBS Sports

Will Brinson
CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson
CBS Sports

John Breech
CBS Sports

Dave Richard
CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg
CBS Sports

Matt Bowen
ESPN

Mike Golic
ESPN

Dan Graziano
ESPN

Kevin Seifert
ESPN

Seth Wickersham
ESPN

Elliot Harrison
NFL.com

Michael David Smith
Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio
Pro Football Talk

Jarrett Bell
USA Today

Nate Davis
USA Today

Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
USA Today

Neil Hornsby
Pro Football Focus

Sam Monson
Pro Football Focus

Steve Palazzolo
Pro Football Focus

Mike Renner
Pro Football Focus

Gordon McGuinness
Pro Football Focus

Zac Robinson
Pro Football Focus

Jeff Ratcliffe
Pro Football Focus

Nathan Jahnke
Pro Football Focus

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