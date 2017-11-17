Expert Game Picks: Oakland Raiders vs. New England Patriots

As the Oakland Raiders prepare for their matchup with the New England Patriots, let's take a look at who the experts are picking.
|New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders
Pete Prisco
CBS Sports
Jason La Canfora
CBS Sports
Will Brinson
CBS Sports
Ryan Wilson
CBS Sports
John Breech
CBS Sports
Dave Richard
CBS Sports
Jamey Eisenberg
CBS Sports
Matt Bowen
ESPN
Mike Golic
ESPN
Dan Graziano
ESPN
Kevin Seifert
ESPN
Seth Wickersham
ESPN
Elliot Harrison
NFL.com
Michael David Smith
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio
Pro Football Talk
Jarrett Bell
USA Today
Nate Davis
USA Today
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
USA Today
Neil Hornsby
Pro Football Focus
Sam Monson
Pro Football Focus
Steve Palazzolo
Pro Football Focus
Mike Renner
Pro Football Focus
Gordon McGuinness
Pro Football Focus
Zac Robinson
Pro Football Focus
Jeff Ratcliffe
Pro Football Focus
Nathan Jahnke
Pro Football Focus