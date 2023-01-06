Expert Game Picks: Raiders battle Chiefs to conclude 2022 season

Jan 06, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Saturday's game.

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Chiefs

Adam Rank: Chiefs

Daniel Jeremiah: Chiefs

Colleen Wolfe: Chiefs

Nick Shook: Chiefs

Marc Sessler: Chiefs

Marcas Grant: Chiefs

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Chiefs

Matt Bowen: Chiefs

Mike Clay: Chiefs

Domonique Foxworth: Chiefs

Seth Wickersham: Chiefs

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Chiefs

Jason La Canfora:

Will Brinson: Chiefs

Jared Dubin: Chiefs

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs

John Breech: Chiefs

Pro Football Talk

Michael Davis Smith: Chiefs

Mike Florio: Chiefs

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Gary Gramling: Chiefs

Here is BetMGM’s game overview with betting trends and more.

Practice Photos: Thursday 1.5.23

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A football on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 52

A football on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 52

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
37 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
38 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
39 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
40 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
41 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
42 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
43 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
44 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
45 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
46 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
47 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
48 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
49 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
50 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
51 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
52 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
