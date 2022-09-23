Expert Game Picks: Raiders face Titans for Week 3 matchup

The Raiders and Titans are both looking for a W this Sunday when they go head-to-head in Nashville.
Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:
Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Daniel Jeremiah: Titans
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Mark Sessler: Titans
Marcas Grant: Titans
Stephania Bell: Titans
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Raiders
Jeremy Fowler: Raiders
Domonique Foxworth: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Raiders
Jason Reid: Titans
Laura Rutledge: Titans
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Jason La Canfora: Raiders
Will Brinson: Titans
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Raiders
Mike Florio: Titans
Michael Davis Smith: Raiders
Jarrett Bell: Titans
Nate Davis: Raiders
Safid Deen: Raiders
Tyler Dragon: Raiders
Parker Gabriel: Titans
Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders
