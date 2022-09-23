Expert Game Picks: Raiders face Titans for Week 3 matchup

Sep 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders and Titans are both looking for a W this Sunday when they go head-to-head in Nashville.

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Daniel Jeremiah: Titans

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Nick Shook: Raiders

Mark Sessler: Titans

Marcas Grant: Titans

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Titans

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

Jeremy Fowler: Raiders

Domonique Foxworth: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Raiders

Jason Reid: Titans

Laura Rutledge: Titans

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Jason La Canfora: Raiders

Will Brinson: Titans

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Titans

Michael Davis Smith: Raiders

USA Today

Jarrett Bell: Titans

Nate Davis: Raiders

Safid Deen: Raiders

Tyler Dragon: Raiders

Parker Gabriel: Titans

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders

