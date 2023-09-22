Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Steelers for Sunday Night Football

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Adam Rank: Steelers
Marcas Grant: Steelers
Marc Sessler: Steelers
Maurice Jones-Drew: Steelers
Grant Gordon: Steelers
Nick Shook: Steelers
Eric Edholm: Steelers
Kevin Patra: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Steelers
Mike Clay: Steelers
Jermey Fowler: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Steelers
Kimberly Martin: Steelers
Eric Moody: Steelers
Jason Reid: Raiders
Lindsey Thiry: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Steelers
Will Brinson: Steelers
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Steelers
Tyler Sullivan: Steelers
Dave Richard: Raiders
Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders
Mike Florio: Steelers
Chris Simms: Raiders
Albert Breer: Steelers
Mitch Goldich: Steelers
Claire Kuwana: Steelers
Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
Conor Orr: Steelers
John Pluym: Raiders
Matt Verderame: Steelers
