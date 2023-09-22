Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Steelers for Sunday Night Football

Sep 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Adam Rank: Steelers

Marcas Grant: Steelers

Marc Sessler: Steelers

Maurice Jones-Drew: Steelers

Grant Gordon: Steelers

Nick Shook: Steelers

Eric Edholm: Steelers

Kevin Patra: Raiders

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Steelers

Mike Clay: Steelers

Jermey Fowler: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Steelers

Kimberly Martin: Steelers

Eric Moody: Steelers

Jason Reid: Raiders

Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Steelers

Will Brinson: Steelers

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Steelers

Tyler Sullivan: Steelers

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Steelers

Chris Simms: Raiders

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Claire Kuwana: Steelers

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Steelers

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.21.23

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
33 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
44 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
45 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
46 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
47 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
