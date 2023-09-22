Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Steelers

Sep 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime matchup this Sunday.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, September 24

5:20 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network: NBC
Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark
Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Westwood One
Play-by-play: Ryan Radtke
Analyst: Mike Golic
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Sirius XM Radio Broadcast: Channel 85 or 225; Channel 816 on the Sirius XM App.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Peacock Stream Sunday Night Football live on Peacock.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.21.23

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Mykal Walker (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
