How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime matchup this Sunday.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, September 24
5:20 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|NBC
|Play-by-play:
|Mike Tirico
|Analyst:
|Cris Collinsworth
|Sideline Reporter:
|Melissa Stark
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Westwood One
|Play-by-play:
|Ryan Radtke
|Analyst:
|Mike Golic
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Sirius XM Radio Broadcast: Channel 85 or 225; Channel 816 on the Sirius XM App.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.