Extended Look: Pro Football Hall of Fame offers behind-the-scenes look at Woodson, Flores announcements 

Feb 15, 2021 at 09:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

It's the moment Charles Woodson and Tom Flores won't ever forget: The moment they learned they would be enshrined in Canton forever with a surprise knock on the door — or in Woodson's case, a tap on the shoulder.

Now, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has shared some extended behind-the-scenes footage of the announcements that are not to be missed by any member of Raider Nation.

Take a look:

Photos: Flores and Woodson selected to Hall of Fame Class of 2021

With the announcement of Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, view photos from their iconic careers with the Silver and Black.

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
1 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Associated Press
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
2 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
3 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
4 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
5 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
6 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
7 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
8 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
9 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
10 / 20

Tom Flores joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
11 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
12 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
13 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
14 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
15 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
16 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
17 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
18 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
19 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
20 / 20

Charles Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Graduación Con Honores: Generación 2021

Woodson podría ser el próximo Raider en obtener el honor de ser consagrado en Canton su primer año de elegibilidad.
news

Graduating With Honors: In the Class of '21, Charles Woodson could join the short list of first-ballot Raiders

If C-Wood is called to join Canton in 2021, he'll be the most recent Raider to earn the honor in his first year of eligibility.
news

Watch the trailer for ESPN's new 30 For 30 'Al Davis vs. The NFL'

Not every team in sports gets a 30 For 30. Let alone two of them.
news

Coors Light launches campaign to support Tom Flores' Hall of Fame bid

The company is pledging its support behind 'a chill legend's road to the Hall,' a play on Flores' iconic nickname 'Iceman.'
news

Darren Waller passes Tim Brown for most receptions in a season in Raiders history

It's been a record-setting year for many Raiders, and Darren Waller is the latest to etch his name into the history books.
news

Daniel Carlson breaks Sebastian Janikowski's single-season scoring record

The Las Vegas Raiders kicker broke the mark with an extra point near the end of the first half in Denver.
news

Darren Waller passes Todd Christensen for most receptions by a TE in team history

Things Darren Waller has done in 2020: Earned his first Pro Bowl selection, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and rewritten the Raiders' history book.
news

Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback continues to reach new career milestones, the latest being 25,000 passing yards — and he did it in 104 games.
news

Raiders President Marc Badain lights original Al Davis Memorial Torch outside team headquarters

The flame will stand as a forever reminder of Al Davis' Commitment To Excellence to the men and women who will pass by it daily on their way to work in this building.
news

Congressman Jim Costa honors Tom Flores, urges his Hall of Fame induction

During General Speeches on the floor of the House, Rep. Costa (CA-16) used his time to highlight the career achievements of Tom Flores.
news

Recordando Primer Victoria de Tom Flores

Hace 41 años, Tom Flores lideró a los Raiders por primera ocasión como Entrenador en Jefe en el Coliseo de Los Angeles.

Advertising