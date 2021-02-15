Extended Look: Pro Football Hall of Fame offers behind-the-scenes look at Woodson, Flores announcements 

It's the moment Charles Woodson and Tom Flores won't ever forget: The moment they learned they would be enshrined in Canton forever with a surprise knock on the door — or in Woodson's case, a tap on the shoulder.
Now, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has shared some extended behind-the-scenes footage of the announcements that are not to be missed by any member of Raider Nation.
Take a look:
With the announcement of Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson being selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, view photos from their iconic careers with the Silver and Black.