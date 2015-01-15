Fast Facts About Head Coach Del Rio

He Played in the NFL**

After an impressive collegiate career at USC where he earned All-America honors as a linebacker in 1985, Del Rio was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He played 11 years in the NFL, recording 13 interceptions and 941 total tackles, as well as being named to the 1994 Pro Bowl as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

He Has Found Previous Coaching Success

Del Rio began his coaching career as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the New Orleans Saints in 1997. He was hired by the Baltimore Ravens in 1991 and served as the Linebackers Coach when the team defeated the New York Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV. Del Rio tutored a talented group in Baltimore that included Peter Boulware, Ray Lewis and Jamie Sharper. He also led the Jacksonville Jaguars to two playoff berths (2005, 2007) during his time as their head coach.

His career record as a head coach is 68-71.

He Comes From a Defensive Background

Del Rio rose through the coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball and spent the past three seasons as the Defensive Coordinator of the Denver Broncos.

In 2014, the Broncos only allowed 305.2 yards per game, which ranked third in the NFL.