More Than a Quarterback: In Fernando Mendoza, Raider Nation and the Latino community see themselves

During Hispanic Heritage Month, there are stories that deserve to be told. Fernando Mendoza's is one of them.
Not simply because he is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not simply because he became the first Cuban quarterback selected with the first overall pick. And not simply because he now wears No. 15 for the Raiders.
Mendoza is the next chapter in a story that began long before he arrived in Las Vegas.
A story in which the names Tom Flores and Jim Plunkett left an indelible mark. A story that helped show that a Latino could lead an NFL franchise. And a story Mendoza now hopes to carry forward.
"I think representation means everything because representation is representing your family, your culture and where you come from," Mendoza said. "The roots that you've laid down or your family's laid down that has inspired and allowed you to get to this point."
Those roots lead back to Cuba. All four of Mendoza's grandparents were born on the island, three in Havana and one in Santiago de Cuba. They immigrated to the United States, worked to build a better life and, generations later, that journey helped lead their grandson to the top of the football world. Mendoza has never lost sight of that journey.
A few years ago, he even had the opportunity to travel to Santiago de Cuba with his grandfather and visit the place where part of his family story began. He had heard the stories his grandparents told him throughout his life — stories about Cuba, about immigrating to the United States and about the differences between the life they left behind and the one they built.
But being there himself gave him a different perspective.
"To actually be able to go there, experience it, it really gave me a broader perspective of where I came from and the culture that I represent," Mendoza said.
For him, it isn't simply about being the first Cuban to accomplish certain things or having a Latino last name on the back of an NFL jersey. It is about understanding that people are watching.
"I always try to take the focus off me," Mendoza said. "I always want to respect the people who support me, the people who I inspire."
And that is where Mendoza's story intersects with the Raiders. Long before Mendoza arrived in Las Vegas, the Raiders had already established a special connection with the Latino community.
Tom Flores played quarterback for the Raiders before becoming the team's head coach. Jim Plunkett, the son of Mexican-American parents, became the quarterback who led the franchise to two Super Bowl championships.
To Mendoza, they aren't simply names in the Raiders' record book. They are part of the reason he was able to look at the NFL and believe that he could do it, too.
"I remember from a young age searching up on Google if there had ever been any Cuban quarterbacks," he said. "I remember I saw, I believe it was like one or two, but at that point when I saw that there was overall Latino quarterbacks with Jim Plunkett, Tom Flores, I was like, 'OK, this is possible.'"
That discovery had a much greater impact than it might seem. For a young person searching for someone who looks like them, finding a role model can turn an abstract possibility into a tangible goal.
Now, Mendoza is that role model for the next generation. And he understands the responsibility that comes with it.
"I just hope it inspires, and no matter how the journey looks right now or whatever any critic or analyst might tell you, that it is possible to be Latino and play quarterback in the National Football League."
The connection between the Raiders and the Latino community has never been limited to the players and coaches. It lives in the stands. It lives in families who grew up watching Flores and Plunkett. It lives in fans who found something in the Raiders that connected with their own culture and identity.
Fans like Barbara Estrada, the Raiders' 2025 International Fan of the Year from Mexico. Seeing Mendoza arrive in Las Vegas carries a special meaning for her.
"The Raiders have always been very inclusive and have always had their arms open, especially to Latinos," Estrada said.
"After Jim Plunkett, after Tom Flores, having Fernando Mendoza as part of the Raiders, this reignites that flame for the Latino fan," she added.
And that flame can grow. Because when a community sees itself reflected in a franchise, the connection can become even deeper.
"It doesn't matter if he's Cuban, it doesn't matter if he's from some other nationality. Just the fact that he's Latino, you feel that special connection," she said.
Leo Araguz understands exactly what it means to see a Latino name on the back of a Raiders jersey. The former Raiders punter knows what it means to play for this franchise and understands the significance of seeing another Latino follow that path.
"It's an honor seeing another Latino doing what I did and then also playing for the team that I represent so much, the Raiders," Araguz said.
And his message is simple: Sí se puede. Yes, it can be done.
The phrase carries even more weight for Araguz because representation is no longer an isolated occurrence. More Latino names are appearing throughout the NFL.
"Little by little, they're realizing that Latinos can play," Araguz said.
Mendoza isn't simply adding his name to that list. He is adding it to a particularly meaningful list within Raiders history. Because after Flores and Plunkett, his arrival represents continuity.
"It means a lot to continue the lineage, and not only continue a lineage, but a great lineage," Mendoza said. "The way that Mr. Flores and Mr. Plunkett had success throughout their career, the way that they've impacted the community, Raider Nation, the Silver and Black, has been inspiring."
Some details might appear small, but they tell a story. On Mendoza's helmet is the Cuban flag decal, as part of the NFL's Heritage Program. On his jersey is the Mendoza name. And every Sunday, he carries with him the story of four grandparents who left their homeland to build a new life.
"It's something I take with a great deal of respect," Mendoza said. "Not only the Mendoza last name, but also the Cuban national flag on the back of my helmet."
It's a way of honoring his grandparents and the hardships they endured to give their family a better future, but it also represents something larger.
"I think it's a sense of respecting my grandparents, the trials and tribulations of how they've been able to support our family, and then also just trying to represent Hispanics and Latinos in general."
The kid who once searched Google to see if there had ever been Cuban quarterbacks is now the Cuban quarterback that other kids can search for.
Tom Flores helped prove it. Jim Plunkett took it to another level. Leo Araguz added his own chapter. And now Fernando Mendoza has the opportunity to write his.
"Fernando doesn't just represent the quarterback we selected with the No. 1 pick," Estrada said. "He represents the continuation of a Latino story that has been part of the Raiders' identity with the community for a long time."
Perhaps that is the true meaning of representation. It isn't simply about who is on the field. It is about who is watching from somewhere else and thinking: I can do that, too.
The Hispanic Football Hall of Fame hosted their Inaugural Celebración De Fútbol at Intermountain Health Performance Center.