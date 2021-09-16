From England to the NFL: The journey that brought Jermaine Eluemunor to Las Vegas

After the emails didn't work out, Eluemunor chose to continue his football career as a walk-on at Lackawanna College, a junior college in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It's on the Lackawanna Falcons' field that things began to turn around for the English native.

"I guess the coaches didn't expect me to be as good as I was my first year there. I didn't expect to be that good, honestly, I don't know what happened. I guess something just clicked."

He went back to his computer, ready to craft more emails to colleges, this time with a highlight reel. He sent his first one to Florida State and later that same night, received an offer from the Seminoles. In total, he was recruited by 35 programs.

"Still to this day, I wonder what they see in me. … I wonder what got me all these offers."

What they saw in him is likely what offensive coordinator Greg Olson saw on Monday night.

"I would say Eluemunor was a factor," Olson said. "When you have someone come in like that, and you don't notice him, that's a good thing when you don't notice a player that goes in."

The lineman went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2017. He ultimately signed with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in 17 games across two seasons with them before spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Eluemunor, who signed with the Raiders on Sept. 2, saw his first action in the Silver and Black on Monday night against the team that originally signed him. When Denzelle Good went down on the Raiders' first drive with what would be diagnosed as an ACL tear, Eluemunor was the next man up. The 6-foot-4, 345-pound lineman played a total of 69 snaps (80%), impressing Raiders coaching staff with how quickly he stepped up.

"Fantastic," Olson said when asked about Eluemunor. "We were lucky to get him we felt like when we signed him. ... We were real happy with the performance, his first time out without getting many reps, not knowing the system, not being here in the offseason program. Fortunate to have him and can see him getting better every day."

It was not only an opportunity to play for his first time as a Raider, but an opportunity to play against the team that gave him his first chance to play in the NFL and achieve the moment he'd dreamed of since he first started watching football in London.

"When you're playing your former team, you always want to show them what they're missing," Eluemunor said. "You don't want to play bad against them and it be like, 'Oh yeah, we're glad we got rid of him.' I wanted to put it on film that look, I'm getting better every single year. … I didn't expect to play, but when I got in there, I was like, 'I've got to make the most of this opportunity.'"