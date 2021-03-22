Full 2021 NFL draft order for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will have a lot at their disposal in the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland this year.
In part thanks to a few offseason trades, the Las Vegas Raiders currently hold eight draft picks — including their sixth-round pick that was taken from them earlier this season for COVID protocol violations. The Silver and Black will be determined to use this draft wisely in pinning down a few key pieces that could propel them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Here's the complete list of all the current Raiders draft picks.
Round 1
- No.17
Round 2
- No. 48
Round 3
- No. 79 (via Arizona)
- No. 80
Round 4
- No. 121
Round 5
- No. 162 (via Miami)
- No. 167 (via Seattle)
Round 6
- No. 200
