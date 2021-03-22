Full 2021 NFL draft order for Las Vegas Raiders

Mar 22, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff
The Raiders will have a lot at their disposal in the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland this year.

In part thanks to a few offseason trades, the Las Vegas Raiders currently hold eight draft picks — including their sixth-round pick that was taken from them earlier this season for COVID protocol violations. The Silver and Black will be determined to use this draft wisely in pinning down a few key pieces that could propel them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Here's the complete list of all the current Raiders draft picks.

Round 1

  • No.17

Round 2

  • No. 48

Round 3

  • No. 79 (via Arizona)
  • No. 80

Round 4

  • No. 121

Round 5

  • No. 162 (via Miami)
  • No. 167 (via Seattle)

Round 6

  • No. 200

Photos: NFL.com's Top 50 Draft Prospects 2021 Draft

View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
1 / 50

QB Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
WR Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
2 / 50

WR Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

John Bazemore/Associated Press
TE Kyle Pitts - Florida
3 / 50

TE Kyle Pitts - Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
QB Zach Wilson - BYU
4 / 50

QB Zach Wilson - BYU

Steve Conner/Associated Press
CB Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
5 / 50

CB Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
WR Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
6 / 50

WR Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
OT Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
7 / 50

OT Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
WR DeVonta Smith - Alabama
8 / 50

WR DeVonta Smith - Alabama

Michael Woods/Associated Press
OT Penei Sewell - Oregon
9 / 50

OT Penei Sewell - Oregon

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
LB Micah Parsons - Penn State
10 / 50

LB Micah Parsons - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
QB Trey Lance - North Dakota State
11 / 50

QB Trey Lance - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
QB Justin Fields - Ohio State
12 / 50

QB Justin Fields - Ohio State

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
EDGE Gregory Rousseau - Miami
13 / 50

EDGE Gregory Rousseau - Miami

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
CB Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
14 / 50

CB Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
15 / 50

OT Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
S Trevon Moehrig - TCU
16 / 50

S Trevon Moehrig - TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
17 / 50

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore/Associated Press
RB Travis Etienne - Clemson
18 / 50

RB Travis Etienne - Clemson

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
EDGE Kwity Paye - Michigan
19 / 50

EDGE Kwity Paye - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Miami
20 / 50

EDGE Jaelan Phillips - Miami

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
WR Kadarius Toney - Florida
21 / 50

WR Kadarius Toney - Florida

John Bazemore/Associated Press
RB Najee Harris - Alabama
22 / 50

RB Najee Harris - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
CB Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
23 / 50

CB Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa
24 / 50

LB Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
OT Jalen Mayfield - Michigan
25 / 50

OT Jalen Mayfield - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
OT Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
26 / 50

OT Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

Matt Bell/Associated Press
EDGE Joe Tryon - Washington
27 / 50

EDGE Joe Tryon - Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
28 / 50

DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
LB Nick Bolton - Missouri
29 / 50

LB Nick Bolton - Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State
30 / 50

OT Teven Jenkins - Oklahoma State

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern
31 / 50

CB Greg Newsome II - Northwestern

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
RB Javonte Williams - North Carolina
32 / 50

RB Javonte Williams - North Carolina

Chris Seward/Associated Press
EDGE Jayson Oweh - Penn State
33 / 50

EDGE Jayson Oweh - Penn State

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
QB Mac Jones - Alabama
34 / 50

QB Mac Jones - Alabama

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
LB Jamin Davis - Kentucky
35 / 50

LB Jamin Davis - Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
WR Tutu Atwell - Louisville
36 / 50

WR Tutu Atwell - Louisville

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
OL Landon Dickerson - Alabama
37 / 50

OL Landon Dickerson - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
EDGE Ronnie Perkins - Oklahoma
38 / 50

EDGE Ronnie Perkins - Oklahoma

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
39 / 50

EDGE Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Michael Woods/Associated Press
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU
40 / 50

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
DT Christian Barmore - Ohio State
41 / 50

DT Christian Barmore - Ohio State

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
CB Kelvin Joseph - Kentucky
42 / 50

CB Kelvin Joseph - Kentucky

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
LB Jabril Cox - LSU
43 / 50

LB Jabril Cox - LSU

Michael Woods/Associated Press
OT Dillon Radunz - North Dakota State
44 / 50

OT Dillon Radunz - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
DT Daviyon Nixon - Iowa
45 / 50

DT Daviyon Nixon - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
WR Rashod Bateman - Minnesota
46 / 50

WR Rashod Bateman - Minnesota

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
OT Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame
47 / 50

OT Liam Eichenberg - Notre Dame

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
CB Aaron Robinson - UCF
48 / 50

CB Aaron Robinson - UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
49 / 50

TE Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
WR Elijah Moore - Mississippi
50 / 50

WR Elijah Moore - Mississippi

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
