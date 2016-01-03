GAME NOTES: Chiefs 23 Raiders 17

Raiders Close 2015 with 17-23 Loss Against Kansas City
- The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-23 in Week 17 to finish 7-9 on the season, the team's best record since finishing 8-8 in 2011.
- Oakland finishes 2015 with a 4-4 road record, the team's best road mark since a 5-3 record in 2011.
Raiders Finish 3-3 against AFC West
- The Raiders posted a 3-3 mark against the AFC West this season, marking the Raiders' most wins within the division since a 3-3 record in 2011.
- The team's 2-1 road record against the AFC West is the team's best since a 3-0 record in 2011.
Woodson Plays Final Game
- S Charles Woodsonplayed in his 254th and final regular season game as he ended his 18-year NFL career as one of the most decorated defensive players in football history. Woodson tallied seven tackles (six solo) in the game, according to unofficial press box statistics.
Young and Experienced
- QB Derek Carrand DE Khalil Mackhave both started 16 games in back-to-back seasons to begin their respective careers, becoming the fifth and sixth Raiders to start 32 games through their first two NFL seasons.
- Carrand Mackjoin Michael Huff, Charles Woodson, Reggie McKenzie and Matt Millen on that list.
Carr Completes Prolific Passing Season
- Carr tossed one touchdown pass in the game, giving him 53 for his career. Carr finishes the season with the second most touchdown pass (53) by any NFL player through his first two seasons, trailing only Dan Marino (68). He passed Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson (52) on Sunday.
- Carrfinishes the year with 32 touchdown passes, a career high and the second most in Raiders franchise history to Daryle Lamonica's 34 touchdowns in 1969.
- Carr threw for 3,987 passing yards in 2015, which is the third most in franchise history and the most since Carson Palmer threw for 4,018 yards in 2012. Rich Gannon holds the franchise record with 4,689 yards (2002).
Raiders Notch Two Picks
- After throwing two interceptions in his last 12 games, Chiefs QB Alex Smith was intercepted on back-to-back pass attempts by CB TJ Carrieand CB David Amerson, with the second interception being returned 24 yards for a Raiders touchdown.
**
Carr Sets Completions Records**
- QB Derek Carr completed 21 passes in the game, moving him ahead of Andrew Luck (682) for the most completions (698) by a player through his first two NFL seasons.
- Carrcompleted 21 passes, giving him the third most completions (350) in a season in team history and just the second Raider with 350 completions in a season, joining Rich Gannon (2001 and 2002).
Cooper Sets 21-And-Under Record
- WR Amari Cooper finished the game with two receptions, giving him the most receptions in NFL history by a wide receiver 21-years-old or younger. He moves ahead of Keenan Allen, who had 71 receptions at 21 or younger. Only RB Reggie Bush (88) and TE Aaron Hernandez (74) had more catches at 21 or younger.
- Cooperfinishes his rookie campaign with 1,070 receiving yards, a franchise rookie record and the seventh most by a rookie since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
Crabtree Ties Career High
- WR Michael Crabtreehauled in his ninth receiving touchdown of the season, a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter. His nine touchdowns tie a career high and are the most by a Raider since 2001 (Tim Brown, nine).
- Crabtreefinished the season with a team-leading 85 receptions, tying a career high. He is the fifth different Raider with 85 catches in a season and the first since Charlie Garner (91) and Jerry Rice (92) each did so in 2002. The only other Raiders wide receivers with 85 receptions Rice and Tim Brown (1994-97, 1999 and 2001).
Amerson Records Pick-Six
- CB David Amerson intercepted his fourth pass of the season, a career high, and recorded his second career pick-six with a 24-yard return in the second quarter.
- Amerson's touchdown marks the Raiders' first defensive score since CB Keith McGill's 18-yard fumble return on Dec. 28, 2014 at Denver. It was the team's first interception return for a touchdown since Stanford Routt on Jan. 2, 2011 at Kansas City.
Carrie Intercepts Smith
- CB TJ Carrieintercepted a pass from Alex Smith in the second quarter for his first pick of the season and second of his career.
- Carrie is the Raiders' second seventh-round draft selection to record multiple interceptions over his first two seasons. George Atkinson also did so from 1968-69 (six).
King Excels With Reduced Workload
- Despite punting 26 fewer times in 2015 than he did in 2014, P Marquette King placed a career high 40 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line this season. That total is tied for the seventh most in the NFL since the statistic became official in 1976.
- King (four touchbacks) is the third player since 1976 with at least 40 punts inside the 20 and four-or-fewer touchbacks.
Taiwan Sets Career Highs
- Raiders RB Taiwan Jones finished the season with career highs in kickoff returns (31), kickoff return yards (829) and kickoff return average (26.7).
- Jones set a new career long with a 70-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, the team's longest since Bryan McCann had a 91-yard return (no touchdown) on Dec. 24, 2011 at Kansas City.
Mack Falls to Watt in Sack Battle
- DE Khalil Mackfinished his sophomore campaign with 15 sacks, the third most in a season in franchise history (since 1982).
- Pending the results of Sunday night's action, Mack (15.0) will finish second in the NFL in sacks to Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt (17.5).
Janikowski Over 100 Points
- K Sebastian Janikowskicompleted his ninth career 100-point season and his first since 2013, finishing the year with 101 points. His nine 100-point seasons are tied for the 13th most in NFL history.
Heeney Creates Pressure, Harris Notches the Sack
- In the third quarter, LB Ben Heeneybroke through the line of scrimmage to pressure and hit Alex Smith, and DE Shelby Harriscleaned it up for his first career sack. The sack forced a 9-yard loss and a Kansas City punt.
Penn Starts 140th Straight Game
- T Donald Penn started at left tackle for the 140th straight game, extending the third longest active streak among tackles in the NFL. Penn's streak began in 2007 and this marks his eighth consecutive 16-start seasons.