Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16 Detroit Lions 10

Raiders 16, Lions 10
- The Raiders defeated the Detroit Lions in their first tilt of the 2018 preseason by a score of 16-10.
- The Raiders' win extends their all-time preseason win streak against the Lions to five, dating back to the 2000 season.
- The Raiders improve their all-time preseason record against the Lions to 7-1 and now own a 130-133-1 record all-time in the preseason.
Starters – Offense
WR Jordy Nelson
T Kolton Miller
G Kelechi Osemele
C Rodney Hudson
G Gabe Jackson
T Ian Silberman
TE Jared Cook
TE Lee Smith
WR Amari Cooper
QB Derek Carr
RB Marshawn Lynch
Starters – Defense
DE Tank Carradine
DT Mario Edwards Jr.
DT Justin Ellis
DE Bruce Irvin
LB Emmanuel Lamur
LB Derrick Johnson
LB Tahir Whitehead
CB Leon Hall
CB Daryl Worley
S Reggie Nelson
S Karl Joseph
Game Themes
- Raiders defense started strong as they held the Lions to 96 total yards in the first half and 20 percent on third downs, allowing just one conversion through the first two quarters of play.
- The Raiders defense was stout against the run game, holding the Lions to a total of 88 rushing yards.
- Raiders totaled four sacks in the contest, coming from LB Shilique Calhoun, LB James Cowser, DT P.J. Hall and S Karl Joseph.
- K Eddy Piñeiro finished with three field goals and one extra point, accounting for 10 of the Raiders 16 points.
- QB Connor Cook completed 11-of-19 passes for 141 yards with one touchdown for a passer rating of 98.8.
Raiders Debuts
- DT Frostee Rucker
- With the Lions driving in the final minute of the game on the Raiders 35-yard line, Rucker recovered a sack fumble forced by LB James Cowser to secure the 16-10 victory for the Silver and Black.
- Rucker recorded two tackles and one fumble recovery in his Raiders debut.
- WR Ryan Switzer
- On the Raiders' second offensive series of the night Switzer hauled in his first reception as a Raider, a 7-yard touchdown reception from QB Connor Cook.
- WR Griff Whalen
- Whalen led both teams in punt returns and kickoff returns, totaling four punt returns for 46 yards (11.5 avg.) with a 13-yard and two kickoff returns for 45 yards (22.5 avg.) with a 27-yard long.
- LB Kyle Wilber
- Wilber led the team with seven tackles (four solo) in his first game with the Silver and Black.
NFL Debuts
- WR Marcell Ateman
- Ateman finished tied for the team lead with four receptions in his first preseason game. He totaled 22 yards in the contest.
- WR Saeed Blacknall
- On his first target of the night, Blacknall hauled in a 21-yard pass from QB EJ Manuel in the third quarter.
- TE Paul Butler
- In his NFL debut, Butler hauled in a 24-yard pass on his first target of the night. Butler's reception brought the Raiders to the redzone for the second time of the night, this time resulting in a 7-yard touchdown to WR Ryan Switzer.
- DT P.J. Hall
- On third-and-5, Hall recorded the Raiders' first sack of the preseason, taking down QB Matt Cassel for a nine-yard loss and forcing the Lions to punt on their opening drive.
- On the very next defensive series, Hall recorded a pass defensed on second-and-20, helping the Raiders force a punt two plays later.
- T Kolton Miller
- Miller earned the start in the first preseason contest of 2018 and contributed to a line that didn't allow a sack.
- K Eddy Piñeiro
- With 7:34 left in the first quarter, Piñeiro put the Raiders on the board with a 21-yard field goal that culminated a 7-play, 60-yard drive that lasted 3:08.
- The Raiders ended the first half with a 48-yard field by Piñeiro, his second of the night, to give Oakland a 13-7 lead over Detroit.
- Piñeiro extended the Raiders lead late in the fourth quarter, splitting the uprights for the third time in the game, with a 45-yarder.
- Piñeiro finished his NFL debut with three field goals and one extra point, accounting for 10 of the Raiders 16 points.
- P Johnny Townsend
- Drafted in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Raiders rookie punter pinned the Lions inside the 20-yard line three times during his NFL debut.
- Townsend finished the night with five kicks for 199 yards (39.8 avg.) with a 47-yard long.
- RB Chris Warren III
- Warren exploded in the second half he tallied 47 yards on five carries in the third quarter, including a 26-yard long that brought the Raiders into the redzone.
- Warren solid performance continued in the fourth quarter, finishing his NFL debut as the Raiders leading rusher with 86 yards on 13 carries (6.6 avg.).
Other Notables
- LB Shilique Calhoun
- Calhoun recorded Oakland's third sack of the night with :56 left in the third quarter, taking down QB Jake Rudock for a loss of six yards.
- Calhoun finished the game with three tackles (three solo) and one sack.
- QB Connor Cook
- Cook entered the game on the Raiders second offensive drive and led the unit into the redzone for the first time of the 2018 preseason with a 41-yard pass to WR Johnny Holton, which resulted with a 21-yard field goal by Piñeiro. Cook's pass to Holton marked the longest play from scrimmage of the game.
- On the next offensive series, Cook orchestrated a 10 play, 73-yard drive lasting 5:40, which culminated in a 7-yard touchdown by WR Ryan Switzer. The touchdown gave the Raiders a 10-0 lead with 13:32 left in the second quarter.
- Cook's completed 11-of-19 passes for 141 yards with one touchdown for a passer rating of 98.8.
- LB James Cowser
- On the final play of the night, Cowser sacked QB Matt Cassel for a loss of 10 yards while forcing a fumble that was recovered by DT Frostee Rucker to seal the win for the Raiders.
- Cowser finished the night with two tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble.
- S Karl Joseph
- On first-and-10 with 11:52 left in second quarter, Joseph recorded the Raiders second sack of the night as he took down QB Matt Cassel for a 2-yard loss.
- Joseph finished the night two tackles and one sack.