Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 23 Arizona Cardinals 21

Raiders 23, Cardinals 21
- The Raiders defeated the Cardinals by a score of 23-21, improving their overall record this season to 2-8.
- The victory gives Oakland its first win against Arizona since 2006, when they earned a 22-9 victory in Oakland.
- The Silver and Black improve to 6-4 in the all-time series against the Cardinals, including a 4-1 record in Arizona.
- The win marks Oakland's first win against an NFC West opponent this season, bringing their combined all-time record against the division to 49-42.
Starters – Offense
WR Brandon LaFell
LT Kolton Miller
LG Kelechi Osemele
C Rodney Hudson
LG Gabe Jackson
RT Brandon Parker
TE Lee Smith
WR Marcell Ateman
QB Derek Carr
RB Doug Martin
FB Keith Smith
Starters – Defense
DE Frostee Rucker
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Johnathan Hankins
DE Arden Key
SLB Marquel Lee
MLB Jason Cabinda
WLB Tahir Whitehead
CB Daryl Worley
CB Gareon Conley
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Karl Joseph
Game Themes
- K Daniel Carlson recorded a career-best three field goals in the contest, including a game-winning 35-yarder with two seconds left in the game.
- The Raiders recorded two interceptions in the first half for the first time since Week 16 of the 2016 season.
- Hurst recorded his fourth sack of the season, which ties him for second in the league among rookies.
K Daniel Carlson
- Carlson gave the Raiders a 17-14 lead at the start of the third quarter, splitting the uprights from 49 yards out. Carlson's field goal was the culmination of a 7-play, 44-yard drive lasting 4:34.
- Carlson recorded his second field goal of the day, a 21-yarder with 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
- With two seconds left on the clock, Carlson connected on a 35-yard, game-winning field goal to culminate a 9-play, 63-yard drive that lasted 1:53.
- Carlson was 3-for-3 on field goals and true on both extra points, scoring 11 points in the win.
QB Derek Carr
- Carr connected with TE Jared Cook for a 23-yard touchdown on the Raiders opening drive to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 12:40 left in the first quarter.
- Carr recorded his second touchdown of the day, a 5-yard pass to WR Brandon LaFell, with 8:25 left in the second quarter.
- For the 21st time in his career, Carr posted a passer rating of at least 100 points, finishing today with 100.5. Carr is now one game behind Jim Plunkett for the fourth-most in franchise history.
- Carr finished the day completing 19-of-31 passes for 192 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, marking his fifth consecutive contest without an interception.
CB Gareon Conley
- On the second play of the game, Conley picked off Josh Rosen for his second interception of the season, returning the ball 28 yards.
- Conley's pick set up a 3-play, 33-yard drive lasting 1:33 that culminated in a 23-yard touchdown to TE Jared Cook.
TE Jared Cook
- Cook hauled in a 23-yard touchdown reception, which capped a 3-play, 33-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The score marked the 23rd of his career, which ties him for 13th in the league among active tight ends.
- Cook has now recorded four touchdowns this season, marking the most since posting a career- best five scores in 2013.
- Cook totaled three receptions for 31 yards (10.3 avg.) and one touchdown.
S Karl Joseph
- Early in the second quarter, Joseph recorded the second interception of the day, picking off Josh Rosen and returning the interception five yards.
- Joseph's interception led to the Raiders second touchdown, a 5-yard pass to WR Brandon LaFell, to tie the score at 14-14
- Joseph ended the game tied for second on the team with five stops (three solo) with one interception and one pass defensed.
DT Maurice Hurst
- Hurst recorded his fourth sack of the season, taking down Josh Rosen for a loss of eight yards with 7:25 left in the first half. The sack pushed the Cardinals back to their 2-yard line, forcing them to punt two plays later.
- Hurst now ranks tied for second among rookies this season with his four sacks.
- Hurst ended the day tied for second on the team with five tackles (five solo) and one sack.
WR Brandon LaFell
- With 8:25 left in the first half, LaFell hauled in a 5-yard reception which culminated a 7-play, 50- yard drive that lasted 3:37. The score marked LaFell's second as a Raider and evened the score at 14-14 going into the half.
- LaFell ended the day with two receptions for 29 yards with one touchdown before exiting the game in the third quarter due to injury.
Other Notables
- WR Marcell Ateman made his NFL debut, starting and recording four receptions for 50 yards in the win.
- RB Jalen Richard recorded three receptions to bring his season total to 51, making him the 12th Raiders running back to record at least 50 receptions in a season.
- FB Keith Smith appeared in his 42nd consecutive game, tied for the fourth-most among active full backs.
- LB Tahir Whitehead led the team in stops for the eighth time this season, finishing the day with seven.