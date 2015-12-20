GAME NOTES: Packers 30 Raiders 20

**
Three Receivers, Five Touchdowns**
- The Raiders have three players (WRs Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts) with at least five receiving touchdowns each for the first time since 1997, when Rickey Dudley, Tim Brown and James Jett did so.
- Raiders rookies have accounted for nine receiving touchdowns this season, the most in a single season in team history. The previous high mark was seven touchdowns and last occurred in 1970.
Cooper Eclipses 1,000 Yards, Catches Two Touchdowns
- WR Amari Coopereclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the game, making him the first Raiders rookie and the first Raider since Randy Moss (1,005) in 2005 to eclipse that mark.
- Cooperis the fourth NFL player to reach 1,000 receiving yards at age 21 or younger. Cooper's 68 receptions are tied with Mike Evans for the fifth most by any player 21 or younger.
- Cooperis just the fourth wide receiver from the University of Alabama with 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Julio Jones (2012, 2014, 2015), Ozzie Newsome (1981, 1984) and Don Hutson (1942).
- Cooperhauled in two touchdowns in the game, bringing his season total to six, the most ever by a Raiders rookie wide receiver.
- Cooper's two touchdowns mark the first multi-touchdown receiving game by a Raiders rookie since Denarius Moore on Oct. 10, 2011 at San Diego.
Cooper's Fifth 100-Yard Game
- WR Amari Cooperfinished with six receptions for 120 yards (20.0 avg.), marking his fifth 100-yard receiving game, tying him with Keenan Allen (five, 2013) for the most by an NFL player 21-years-old or younger.
- Cooper's five 100-yard games are tied for the third most by an NFL rookie since 1960, trailing only Odell Beckham Jr. (seven in 2014) and Bill Groman (nine in 1960).
- Cooperis the first rookie with 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers since Randy Moss in 1998.
Mack Adds to Sack Total
- DE Khalil Macknotched one sack in the game, giving him 15 on the season. Mack needs one sack to tie Derrick Burgess (16 in 2005) for the single-season franchise record.
- Mack now has a sack in four straight games, tying the second longest streak by a Raider since 2001.The last Raider with a sack in four straight games was Desmond Bryant in 2012.
Carr Climbs Touchdown Ranks
- QB Derek Carr now has 51 career touchdown passes, making him the fifth NFL quarterback with 50 touchdowns through his first two seasons. Carr ranks fourth in passing touchdowns by a player in his first two seasons, trailing only Dan Marino (68), Peyton Manning (52) and Russell Wilson (52).
- Carris now the second Raiders player with 30 touchdown passes in a season, joining Daryle Lamonica (two times). Carr is tied with Lamonica's 30 touchdowns in 1967 for the second most in team history.
- Carrhas set the franchise record with his 11th multi-touchdown passing games this season. He is the third NFL player with 17 multi-touchdown games through his first two seasons, joining Carson Palmer (17) and Dan Marino (22).
Carr Completes 20-Plus
- QB Derek Carr completed 20 passes with a touchdown for the 11th game this season, the most in franchise history.
- Carr's 11 games with 20 completions are tied with Rich Gannon (2002) for the most in team history.
Amerson Sets Franchise Record, Notches Third Pick
- CB David Amersonentered Week 15 tied for the NFL lead in passes defensed, and he added three more to his total against the Packers.**Amerson now holds the franchise record (since the statistic became official in 1994) with 23 passes defensed as a Raider this season, moving him ahead of Terry McDaniel (1994) and Charles Woodson (1998), according to STATS, LLC.
- *Amerson *intercepted his third pass of the season, giving the Raiders two players with three-plus interceptions in the same season for the first time since 2011.
Murray Produces Against Packers
- RB Latavius Murraywas the game's leading rusher with 78 yards on 21 carries (3.7 avg.) with a 22-yard long.
- Along with Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin and Carolina RB Jonathan Stewart,Murrayremains one of three NFL players with at least 10 attempts in every game this season.
- Murrayset a career high with 15 first-half rushing attempts for 64 yards (4.3 avg.). First-Half Defense
- The defense allowed the Packers only 97 total yards of offense in the first half, the team's lowest total since allowing 90 yards to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 27, 2013.
- The team allowed only 29 first-half rushing yards, marking the seventh time this season the Raiders have allowed fewer than 40 rushing yards in an opening half.
- The defense gave up only 68 net passing yards to Green Bay in the first half, the team's lowest total allowed since Nov. 20, 2014 (48 yards).* *
Crabtree Adds Six Receptions
- WR Michael Crabtreeadded six receptions for 70 yards and now has 76 receptions, the most by a Raider since Brandon Myers had 79 in 2012.* *
Heeney Sacks Rodgers
- LB Ben Heeney notched a sack of Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter, coming through the middle of the line to force a 9-yard loss. Heeney now has 2.5 career sacks.* *
Mayowa Forces and Recovers a Fumble
- DE Benson Mayowa hit and stripped Packers RB James Starks late in the second quarter, jumping on the ball to give the Raiders possession with under two minutes to play. Mayowa now has his first career forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Reece Over 2,000 Yards
- FB Marcel Reececaught three passes for 37 yards, eclipsing 2,000 receiving yards for his career, becoming the fourth Raiders running back or fullback to do so.
- Reece also passed Clem Daniels (201) for the fourth most receptions by a running back or fullback.
Carr Rushes for Season High
- QB Derek Carrmade some key plays with his feet in the game, rushing for a season-high 42 yards on four attempts. Three of Carr's rushing attempts were good for first downs.
King Ties Franchise Record
- P Marquette Kingpinned two punts inside the Packers' 20-yard line, giving him 33 punts inside the 20 on the season, tying him with Shane Lechler (2008) for the franchise record (since the stat became official in 1976). Lechler did so on 90 punts, while King only has 68 punts this season.
Janikowski Appears in 250th Game
- K Sebastian Janikowski became the first Raider to play in 250 career regular season games. He is the ninth NFL player, and the only active player, to reach 250 games played with a single team.
- Janikowski connected on his first two field goal attempts of the day, a 23-yarder and a 30-yarder, in the second quarter.
Autry Blocks Another Attempt
- DL Denico Autryblocked a fourth-quarter field goal attempt, giving him three deflections on extra point or field goal attempts this season.