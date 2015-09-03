GAME NOTES: Raiders Fall To Seahawks 31-21

Sep 03, 2015 at 03:40 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Butler Provides A Spark

  • WR Brice Butleralso helped move the offense throughout the game, catching four passes for 62 yards (15.5 avg.), including a 25-yard long in the fourth quarter.
  • Butlerfinishes an impressive preseason with 15 receptions for 175 yards (11.7 avg.) and one touchdown.

Heeney and Ball Strike Again

  • LB Neiron Ball, with help from LB Ben Heeney, notched his first preseason sack on a third-down sack of Seahawks QB B.J. Daniels for an 11-yard loss, forcing a Seattle punt.
  • Heeneyalso notched 11 tackles (six solo) according to press box statistics, leading the Raiders in tackling for the third time this preseason. He finishes the preseason as the team's leading tackler with 37 stops (15). Shirley Notches Another Sack
  • LB Josh Shirleyrecorded his second punishing sack of the preseason when he got to Seahawks QB R.J. Archer for a 3-yard sack in the third quarter, forcing a Seattle punt.

**

Streater Finds the End Zone **

  • WR Rod Streatermade his first big reception of the preseason when he adjusted to a deep pass from McGloinand hauled it in for a 28-yard touchdown. Streater last reached the end zone in the 2014 regular season opener, Sept. 7 at NYJ.
  • Streaterfinished the game with three catches for 37 yards (12.3 avg.) and one touchdown, bringing his preseason totals to seven receptions for 63 yards (9.0 avg.) and one touchdown.

King Shows Off His Leg

  • P Marquette Kingwas called into action five times in the contest and averaged 48.2 yards per punt, including a 64-yard long.
  • King also placed two punts inside the 20-yard line with no touchbacks, bringing his preseason totals to five punts placed inside the 20 and just one touchback.

Onside Kick Success

  • K Giorgio Tavecchioexecuted a successful onside kick, recovered by FB/RB Jamize Olawalein the final minute of the game.
  • Olawalecontributed in a number of ways in his first game back from injury, recording two special teams stop (one solo), the onside kick recovery, a 7-yard rush and a 6-yard reception.

McGloin Wraps Impressive Preseason

  • QB Matt McGloincompleted another prolific preseason campaign with 186 yards on 16-for-24 passing (66.7 percent) with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 117.7 in the finale.
  • McGloin leads the Raiders with a 110.6 passer rating through the preseason, along with 424 passing yards on 42-for-57 passing (73.7 percent) with four touchdowns and one interception. His 110.6 passer rating is the highest preseason mark by a Raider since Bruce Gradkowski (125.9) in 2010.

Roberts Eclipses Century Mark

  • WR Seth Roberts'breakout preseason continued with seven more receptions for 110 yards (15.7 avg.), both game highs, with one touchdown, a 6-yard pass from McGloin in the back corner of the end zone. He added a 39-yard catch and run late in the game, putting him over 100 yards for the game.
  • Robertsfinishes the preseason with 15 catches for 243 yards (16.2 avg.) and his first career preseason touchdown.

Advertising