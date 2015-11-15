GAME NOTES: Vikings 30 Raiders 14

Defense Stingy Through the Air
- The Raiders defense produced four sacks against the Vikings, marking t`he second time this season the team has totaled at least four sacks (Sept. 27, 2015 at Cle.).
- Oakland's defense also held the Vikings to just 122 net passing yards in the game, the team's fewest passing yards allowed since Nov. 10, 2013 at NYG (118 yards).
- The 122 passing yards is the lowest total allowed by the Raiders at home since Dec. 16, 2012 vs. KC.
Carr Throws Two TDs
- QB Derek Carrfinished the game 29-of-43 passing (67.4 percent) for 302 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 83.7.
- Carris the sixth NFL quarterback with at least 20 touchdown passes in each of his first two NFL seasons, joining Andy Dalton, Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Russell Wilson.**
- Carr also became the fifth Raiders quarterback with 20 passing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, and the first since Kerry Collins from 2004-05.
- Carris now tied with Otto Graham and Jeff Garcia for the seventh most passing touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons.
- Carrtied his rookie season total with his 21st touchdown of the season, a 34-yarder to WR Andre Holmes. He also set a new career high with his seventh multi-touchdown game of the season (six in 2014).
Carr Eclipses 300 Yards in Third Straight Game
- QB Derek Carrtotaled 302 passing yards for his third consecutive 300-yard game and his fifth of the season. The three straight 300-yard games ties the second longest streak in franchise history (last: Carson Palmer in 2012).
- Carrjoins Carson Palmer (2012) and Cotton Davidson (1964) as the only Raiders with at least 300 passing yards and two touchdown passes in three straight games.
- Carr's five 300-yard games this season are tied with Daryle Lamonica (1968) for the third most in a season by a Raiders quarterback.
Cooper and Crabtree Over 50 Receptions
- WR Michael Crabtree (51) and WR Amari Cooper (50) are the first pair of Raiders receivers since 2002 (Charlie Garner and Jerry Rice) with at least 50 receptions each through nine games.
- Cooperand Crabtreehave combined for 101 receptions, 1,378 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.
**
Cooper Continues Record Pace**
- WR Amari Cooper caught five passes for 79 yards (15.8 avg.) with a 38-yard long. He has caught at least four passes in each of his nine NFL games and at least five passes in his last four.
- Cooper is now the third rookie since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with 700 receiving yards through his team's first nine games, joining Marques Colston (2006) and Anquan Boldin (2003).
- Cooperis the first rookie since Eddie Royal in 2008 (Denver) with at least 50 receptions through his team's first nine games. He is the seventh rookie to reach 50 receptions through nine games.
Crabtree Steady for Raiders
- WR Michael Crabtreecontinued his streak of games played with at least four receptions, now at 10 straight contests. He finished the game with four catches for 55 yards (13.8 avg.) with a 22-yard long.
- Crabtreehas at least four receptions and 50 receiving yards in six straight games.
- Crabtree's51 receptions are the most through nine games by a Raiders wide receiver since Jerry Rice posted 60 catches in 2002.
Walford Records Third TD
- TE Clive Walford hauled in his third touchdown of the season on a 10-yard reception from Carr in the second quarter.
- Walford is the first Raiders rookie tight end with a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games since Mychal Rivera in 2013 (Weeks 14-15).
**Rivera Catches Six Passes
**
- TE Mychal Riveraled the team with six receptions and totaled 46 yards (7.7 avg.) with a 17-yard long.
- Riverahas caught six passes in a game for the sixth time in his career, tied for the fourth most amongst Raiders tight ends.
Olawale Sets Career High
- FB/RB Jamize Olawale rushed five times for 24 yards (4.8 avg.) and caught three passes for 35 yards (11.7 avg.) with a 14-yard long.
- Olawale rushed for 10 yards in the second quarter to set a new career high for yards from scrimmage in a season, surpassing his 2013 total of 69 yards. He now has 119 total yards on the season, 65 rushing yards and 54 receiving.
Mack Sets New Career Sack Mark
- Mack recorded his fifth sack of the season, setting a new career high by surpassing his rookie total of four sacks (2014). The sack came on a third-and-long play in the second quarter, forcing a Vikings punt.
**
Edwards Jr. Records First Solo Sack **
- DE Mario Edwards Jr.sacked Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater on a third-and-9 play in the first quarter, forcing a Vikings punt. Edwards Jr. now has 1.5 sacks on the season and his first solo sack.
- Edwards Jr. finished the game with a team-leading 11 tackles (eight solo) with one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits, according to press box stats.
A. Smith Adds a Sack
- LB Aldon Smithcame free off the left edge and hit Bridgewater for a 6-yard sack in the fourth quarter, forcing a third-and-long. Smith now has 3.5 sacks on the season and one sack in each of the last two games. Lofton Notches First Raiders Sack
- LB Curtis Lofton was credited with his first sack as a Raider and the eighth of his career in the second quarter on a Bridgewater slide.
- Lofton made a number of impact plays, finishing the game with seven tackles (five solo), the one sack and a tackle for loss, a 2-yard stuff of RB Adrian Peterson.