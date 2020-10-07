Game Preview: Raiders hit the road for a division matchup with the Chiefs

In this past Sunday's contest, the Silver and Black fell to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 23-30. In the contest, QB Derek Carr eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the first time this season, completing 32- of-44 passes and tallying two touchdowns for a passer rating of 107.3. When finding WR Nelson Agholor in the corner of the end zone during the game's final frame, Carr surpassed Raiders legendary QB Ken Stabler for most passing touchdowns (151) by a quarterback in franchise history. Earlier in the contest, Carr tied Stabler's record by finding TE Jason Witten in the back of the end zone for his first career touchdown reception as a Raider. It was Carr's fourth straight game with a passer rating over 100, marking the longest streak of his career. On defense, DE Maxx Crosby notched his third sack of the season and now ranks first in Raiders lore for most sacks (13) through a player's first 20 career games.