Game Preview: Raiders hit the road for a division matchup with the Chiefs

Oct 06, 2020 at 05:29 PM
Raiders Public Relations

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road in Week 5 and will travel to Kansas City for an AFC West divisional clash with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It will mark the first of two contests between the two clubs this season, with the second one taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs enter with a 65-52-2 advantage in the all-time regular season series between the clubs, while also owning a five-game winning streak over the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this Sunday and will broadcast on CBS with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn.

The Setting
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT
Site: Arrowhead Stadium (1972)
Capacity/Surface: 79,541/Natural Grass
Regular Season: Chiefs lead, 65-52-2
Postseason: Chiefs lead, 2-1

In this past Sunday's contest, the Silver and Black fell to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 23-30. In the contest, QB Derek Carr eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the first time this season, completing 32- of-44 passes and tallying two touchdowns for a passer rating of 107.3. When finding WR Nelson Agholor in the corner of the end zone during the game's final frame, Carr surpassed Raiders legendary QB Ken Stabler for most passing touchdowns (151) by a quarterback in franchise history. Earlier in the contest, Carr tied Stabler's record by finding TE Jason Witten in the back of the end zone for his first career touchdown reception as a Raider. It was Carr's fourth straight game with a passer rating over 100, marking the longest streak of his career. On defense, DE Maxx Crosby notched his third sack of the season and now ranks first in Raiders lore for most sacks (13) through a player's first 20 career games.

Broadcast Information (Television)
Network Provider: CBS
Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
Color Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
Producer: Mark Wolff
Director: Bob Fishman

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid spent time on the same coaching staff in Green Bay from 1992-94, serving as a wide receivers coach and tight ends/offensive line coach, respectively. 

-Raiders C Rodney Hudson was originally drafted by Kansas City in the second round (55th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft and spent four years with the Chiefs from 2011-2014, playing in 51 games with 35 starts. 

-Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and Chiefs Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub spent time on the same coaching staff in Chicago from 2009- 12, serving as Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively. 

-Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson coached Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams. Olson also coached Chiefs QB Chad Henne in 2012 and again from 2015-16 in Jacksonville.

-Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent time on the same coaching staff at UCLA as Raiders offensive line Coach Tom Cable from 2004-05, serving as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, respectively. 

-Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck spent time with Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson in Jacksonville in 2012, serving as offensive line coach and assistant head coach/ quarterbacks coach, respectively. 

-Chiefs CB Antonio Hamilton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016. 

-Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo coached on the same staff as Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith with the New Orleans Saints in 2012, serving as defensive coordinator and offensive assistant.i

The Chiefs come off their second consecutive Monday night victory after defeating the New England Patriots at home by a score of 26-10 to finish the first quarter of their season 4-0. After the two clubs collide in Week 5, the Chiefs will turnaround on a short week and travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Thursday Night Football. The Raiders will return to Las Vegas for a Week 6 Bye Week before welcoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Allegiant Stadium in Week 7 for a inter-conference matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Bills

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

