Game Preview: Raiders kick off Wild Card Weekend with match against Bengals

What to watch for

The start to the postseason comes with a familiar matchup for the Silver and Black. Having hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, the Raiders have seen what Joe Burrow, rookie Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and a stingy defense can do. In that game, the Raiders were unable to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter and while Derek Carr threw for 215 yards with a completion percentage of 70 percent, he was sacked twice and threw one interception. The run game was also stifled in the loss – held to 72 rushing yards by Cincy's defense, which after Week 18, is ranked as the fifth-best run defense in the league.

"They're super talented, well coached," Carr said Tuesday. "I felt that we didn't put our best foot forward. But at the same time, I don't want to take anything away from them because they beat us. And they did a good job of stopping us and getting the ball from us and all those things.