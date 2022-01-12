Game Preview: Raiders kick off Wild Card Weekend with match against Bengals

Jan 11, 2022 at 04:09 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out the season with four straight wins and are now on to a wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals – the first contest of the NFL's Wild Card Weekend.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT from Paul Brown Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: NBC Mike Tirico Drew Brees
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

The start to the postseason comes with a familiar matchup for the Silver and Black. Having hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, the Raiders have seen what Joe Burrow, rookie Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and a stingy defense can do. In that game, the Raiders were unable to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter and while Derek Carr threw for 215 yards with a completion percentage of 70 percent, he was sacked twice and threw one interception. The run game was also stifled in the loss – held to 72 rushing yards by Cincy's defense, which after Week 18, is ranked as the fifth-best run defense in the league.

"They're super talented, well coached," Carr said Tuesday. "I felt that we didn't put our best foot forward. But at the same time, I don't want to take anything away from them because they beat us. And they did a good job of stopping us and getting the ball from us and all those things.

"So, for myself always is you want to take care of the football while still staying aggressive and all those good things. They beat us last time and we know what kind of team they are because we played them and they're super good, super talented, really well coached, like I said, and it'll be exciting challenge for us."

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series 19-12 against the Bengals. The two teams met earlier this year on Nov. 21, where Cincinnati took home a 32-13 victory. Additionally, the Raiders and Bengals have met twice in the postseason, with the Silver and Black winning both of those matchups.

Current stats

The Raiders ended the regular season ranked 11th in the league in total offense (363.8 yards per game), sixth in passing (268.6 ypg), 28th in rushing (95.1 ypg) and 18th in points (22.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders ranked 14th in total defense (337.2 ypg), 13th in passing (222.9 ypg), 19th in rushing (114.3 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (25.8 ppg).

After Week 18, the Bengals ranked 13th in total offense (361.5 ypg), seventh in passing (259.0 ypg), 23rd in rushing (102.5 ypg) and tied for seventh in points (27.1 points). Defensively, the Bengals ranked 18th in total defense (350.8 ypg), 26th in passing (248.4 ypg), fifth in rushing (102.5 ypg) and 17th in points allowed (22.1 ppg).

Notable pro connections

  • Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan served as the Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2018.
  • Bengals offensive line/run game coordinator Frank Pollack served as the Raiders offensive line coach in 2012.

