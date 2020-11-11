Game Preview: Raiders look to extend winning streak against the Broncos

Nov 10, 2020 at 06:21 PM
Raiders Public Relations

The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium in Week 10 and will host the Denver Broncos for their second of three consecutive matchups against the AFC West. The Raiders have split the season series with the Broncos in each of the last five seasons dating back to 2015, while riding a four-game winning streak at home against the division rival. The Raiders also hold a 64-53-2 lead in the all-time regular season series and will look to improve to 3-0 against AFC West opponents this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins on the call.

The Setting
Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT
Site: Allegiant Stadium (2020)
Capacity/Surface: 65,000/Natural Bermuda
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 64-53-2
Postseason: Raiders lead, 1-1
Network Provider: CBS

In Week 9, the Raiders took flight to Los Angeles for their first of two contests with the Chargers and returned to Las Vegas with a 31-26 victory to move to 5-3 on the campaign. QB Derek Carr registered his sixth game with a passer rating over 100.0 this season, completing 13-of-23 attempts for 165 yards and two touchdowns. RBs Devontae Booker and Josh Jacobs each found the end zone and recorded over 65 rushing yards apiece, leading the way for an offense that combined for a total of 160 yards on the ground while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. WR Nelson Agholor found the end zone from 45 yards out to record his fourth touchdown reception on the season of at least 20 yards, a mark that is tied for second-most in the NFL. TE Darren Waller also hauled in a touchdown pass from Carr, his fourth of the season and a new career high. On defense, DE Maxx Crosby and tallied his fifth sack of the season, while S Lamarcus Joyner (12) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (13) each posted career highs in tackles. No one shined brighter than second-year CB Isaiah Johnson, however, as the young defensive player saw extended playing time due to injuries in the secondary. Johnson posted career highs in tackles (six) and passes defensed (two), with his two passes defensed coming in the remaining 10 seconds of the game, in the end zone on consecutive plays to seal a victory for the Silver and Black as time expired.

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders RB Devontae Booker spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos (2016-19), after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round (136th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. 

-Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton served on the same coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers as Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell from 2011-14.

-Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith served on the same coaching staff with the Chicago Bears as Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell from 2015-17.

-Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable served on the same staff in Atlanta with Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and defensive assistant Chris Beake in 2006.

-Raiders quality control -offense coach Tim Berbenich served on the same staff in Indianapolis with Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon from 2013-17. 

-Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste played tackle for the Broncos in 2010.a

Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Broncos enter Week 10 after suffering a close defeat on the road against the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 27-34 to fall to 3-5 on the season. Following Sunday's contest, the Broncos will return home for consecutive games against the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. The Silver and Black will face the Kansas City Chiefs before closing out the season's schedule against NFC South opponents when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.

Silver and Black and White: Week 9 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 9 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

