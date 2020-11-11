Game Preview: Raiders look to extend winning streak against the Broncos

In Week 9, the Raiders took flight to Los Angeles for their first of two contests with the Chargers and returned to Las Vegas with a 31-26 victory to move to 5-3 on the campaign. QB Derek Carr registered his sixth game with a passer rating over 100.0 this season, completing 13-of-23 attempts for 165 yards and two touchdowns. RBs Devontae Booker and Josh Jacobs each found the end zone and recorded over 65 rushing yards apiece, leading the way for an offense that combined for a total of 160 yards on the ground while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. WR Nelson Agholor found the end zone from 45 yards out to record his fourth touchdown reception on the season of at least 20 yards, a mark that is tied for second-most in the NFL. TE Darren Waller also hauled in a touchdown pass from Carr, his fourth of the season and a new career high. On defense, DE Maxx Crosby and tallied his fifth sack of the season, while S Lamarcus Joyner (12) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (13) each posted career highs in tackles. No one shined brighter than second-year CB Isaiah Johnson, however, as the young defensive player saw extended playing time due to injuries in the secondary. Johnson posted career highs in tackles (six) and passes defensed (two), with his two passes defensed coming in the remaining 10 seconds of the game, in the end zone on consecutive plays to seal a victory for the Silver and Black as time expired.