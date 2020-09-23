Game Preview: Raiders travel to New England to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots

The Silver and Black closed out the NFL's Week 2 slate with the first-ever victory in Allegiant Stadium, beating the New Orleans Saints by a score of 34-24 to improve to 2-0 on the 2020 campaign. QB Derek Carr and TE Darren Waller stole the show, as they connected 12 times for 103 yards and one touchdown. Carr finished completing 28-of-38 pass attempts (73.7 percent) for 282 yards, three touchdowns to no interceptions, earning a passer rating of 120.7. It marked Carr's 19th career three-touchdown performance through the air, tied for second-most in Raiders history with Daryle Lamonica. Waller's 12 receptions marked a single-game high by all receivers in Week 2, as Carr also completed passes to 10 other receivers in the contest. Through Week 2, Carr is the only quarterback in the league to complete passes to at least 11 different players in a single game. Other highlighted performances include touchdown receptions by FB Alec Ingold and WR Zay Jones, with RB Jalen Richard chipping in with one of his own scores on the ground. On defense, LB Nicholas Morrow posted the Raiders' first interception of the season, picking off QB Drew Brees and setting up the Raiders' final points of the first half and helping tie the game at 17 apiece before intermission. K Daniel Carlson was perfect on the field again, making both field goal attempts and all four PATs on the evening, including a 54-yard boot that sealed a Raiders victory with 1:05 remaining in the final frame.