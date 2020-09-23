Game Preview: Raiders travel to New England to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots

Sep 22, 2020 at 06:27 PM
Raiders Public Relations

The Las Vegas Raiders will make the trip across the country in Week 3 to face the New England Patriots this coming Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The matchup mark's the first contest between the two clubs since they squared off in Mexico City, in 2017. The Patriots hold a 17-14-1 advantage in the all-time regular season series entering this Sunday, while also clinging to a five-game winning streak over the Raiders. The AFC battle commences on CBS with the broadcast carried by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.

Table inside Article
The Setting
Date: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT
Site: Gillette Stadium (2002)
Capacity/Surface: 65,878/FieldTurf
Regular Season: Patriots lead, 17-14-1
Postseason: Patriots lead, 2-1

The Silver and Black closed out the NFL's Week 2 slate with the first-ever victory in Allegiant Stadium, beating the New Orleans Saints by a score of 34-24 to improve to 2-0 on the 2020 campaign. QB Derek Carr and TE Darren Waller stole the show, as they connected 12 times for 103 yards and one touchdown. Carr finished completing 28-of-38 pass attempts (73.7 percent) for 282 yards, three touchdowns to no interceptions, earning a passer rating of 120.7. It marked Carr's 19th career three-touchdown performance through the air, tied for second-most in Raiders history with Daryle Lamonica. Waller's 12 receptions marked a single-game high by all receivers in Week 2, as Carr also completed passes to 10 other receivers in the contest. Through Week 2, Carr is the only quarterback in the league to complete passes to at least 11 different players in a single game. Other highlighted performances include touchdown receptions by FB Alec Ingold and WR Zay Jones, with RB Jalen Richard chipping in with one of his own scores on the ground. On defense, LB Nicholas Morrow posted the Raiders' first interception of the season, picking off QB Drew Brees and setting up the Raiders' final points of the first half and helping tie the game at 17 apiece before intermission. K Daniel Carlson was perfect on the field again, making both field goal attempts and all four PATs on the evening, including a 54-yard boot that sealed a Raiders victory with 1:05 remaining in the final frame.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Television)
Network Provider: CBS
Play-by-Play: Jin Nantz
Color Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline: Tracy Wolfson
Producer: Jim Rikhoff
Director: Mike Arnold

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick coached Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock from 1982-83 when Mayock played safety for the New York Giants. 

-Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson began his NFL career in New England where he served as the running backs coach from 1997-99. 

-Raiders offensive quality control coach Cameron Clemmons participated in the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship with the New England Patriots in 2017, working with the club throughout the offseason program, minicamp and training camp. 

-Raiders Assistant Director of Player Personnel DuJuan Daniels spent 13 seasons in the Patriots' personnel department, serving six seasons as a national scout for New England after joining the club in 2006 as a scouting assistant and being promoted to an area scout for five years. 

-Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton and Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi served on the same staff with the New York Jets in 2017, serving as offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach, respectively. 

-Raiders T Trent Brown spent the 2018 with the New England Patriots, starting all 16 games and helping lead the team to a victory in Super Bowl LIII. 

-Patriots LB Shilique Calhoun originally entered the league with the Raiders as a third-round selection of the 2016 draft and appeared in 26 games in his three years (2016-18) with the club.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Patriots, now 1-1, welcome the Silver and Black to Foxborough following a 30-35 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Following Week 3's matchup, the Raiders will return to Las Vegas to host the Buffalo Bills for their second consecutive contest against the AFC East, while the Patriots will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

