Game Preview: Raiders will travel to NY and try to get back in the win column 

Dec 01, 2020 at 12:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The Silver and Black will take flight to the East Coast in consecutive weeks as they travel to the Big Apple in Week 13 to take on the New York Jets. This will mark the third time playing the Jets in the last four seasons, with the Raiders winning two-of-three contests and leading the all-time regular season series by a margin of 23- 18-2. This is scheduled to be the Silver and Black's third AFC East opponent this season, the first time facing the division in full since 2017. Kickoff is set for this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta on the call.

Table inside Article
The Setting
Date: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020
Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT
Site: MetLife Stadium (2009)
Capacity/Surface: 82,500/Synthetic Turf
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 23-18-2
Postseason: Series tied, 2-2
Network Provider: CBS

In Week 12, the Raiders were defeated in Atlanta by the Falcons and fell to 6-5 on the year with five games remaining in the regular season. WR Hunter Renfrow tied a career high with a game-high seven receptions on the day, while recording the fifth-most receiving yards of his career with 73. WR Henry Ruggs III tallied three receptions for 56 yards, the second-most of his rookie season, while logging his fourth reception of at least 35 yards this year, the second-most among rookies in 2020. Defensively, S Johnathan Abram recorded his second interception this year following a pass defensed of CB Isaiah Johnson. LB Nicholas Morrow tied a career high with 10 tackles on the day and also registered two passes defensed. S Jeff Heath tied Morrow for a game high with 10 stops in the contest. LB Nick Kwiatkoski finished the day with six stops, including two for loss, while also recording his first sack of the season.

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Jets senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach Joe Vitt spent time on the same coaching staff in Philadelphia from 1995-97, serving as offensive coordinator and linebackers coach, respectively.

-Raiders quality control-offense coach Tim Berbenich entered the NFL coaching ranks with the Jets as an operations and offensive assistant from 2002-05.

-Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton served as offensive coordinator with the Jets in 2017.

-Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil spent four seasons with the Jets from 2009-12, serving as defensive quality control/defensive backs coach in 2009 and then as the assistant defensive backs coach from 2010-12.

-Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and Jets head coach Adam Gase spent time on the same coaching staff in Detroit from 2004-05, serving as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and scouting/coaching assistant, respectively.

-Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith and Jets head coach Adam Gase spent time on the same coaching staff in Chicago in 2015, serving as tight end coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Jets enter Week 13 in search of their first victory of the season, currently standing at 0-11 following a 20-3 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. This will be the second consecutive year the Raiders travel to New York to face the Jets, with Gang Green winning last year's matchup. Following this week, the Jets will have back-to-back West Coast trips to face the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in consecutive weeks. The Silver and Black will return home to Las Vegas for a three-game stretch at Allegiant Stadium that will feature two primetime appearances against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, preceded by the team's lone matchup against the AFC South this season, with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town in Week 14.

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Signage around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
1 / 31

Signage around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrive to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
2 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrive to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
3 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
4 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
5 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
6 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
7 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
8 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
9 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
10 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
11 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
12 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
13 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
14 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
16 / 31

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
17 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
18 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
19 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
20 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
21 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
22 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
23 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
24 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
25 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
26 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
27 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
28 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
29 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
30 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
31 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

