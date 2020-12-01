Game Preview: Raiders will travel to NY and try to get back in the win column 

In Week 12, the Raiders were defeated in Atlanta by the Falcons and fell to 6-5 on the year with five games remaining in the regular season. WR Hunter Renfrow tied a career high with a game-high seven receptions on the day, while recording the fifth-most receiving yards of his career with 73. WR Henry Ruggs III tallied three receptions for 56 yards, the second-most of his rookie season, while logging his fourth reception of at least 35 yards this year, the second-most among rookies in 2020. Defensively, S Johnathan Abram recorded his second interception this year following a pass defensed of CB Isaiah Johnson. LB Nicholas Morrow tied a career high with 10 tackles on the day and also registered two passes defensed. S Jeff Heath tied Morrow for a game high with 10 stops in the contest. LB Nick Kwiatkoski finished the day with six stops, including two for loss, while also recording his first sack of the season.