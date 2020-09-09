Game Preview: The Raiders are eager for Week 1 matchup with Carolina Panthers

The Las Vegas Raiders will commence their 2020 season by traveling to Carolina in Week 1 to take on the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The contest will mark the first game since 2016 that the Silver and Black have opened the season on the road against the NFC South, with the team's all-time record against the Panthers tied at three wins apiece. Head Coach Jon Gruden enters his seventh year with the Raiders as head coach, while General Manager Mike Mayock embarks upon his second in his role, as the two will lead the team into their first action of the 2020 campaign this coming Sunday, Sept. 13, for a 10:00 a.m. PT kickoff on CBS.