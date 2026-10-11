Game Recap: Raiders handed lopsided loss by Patriots, Fernando Mendoza makes debut

Everything the Las Vegas Raiders did well through the first four games vanished in a startling performance at Gillette Stadium that resulted in a 45-17 loss to the Patriots.
Coming into game, the Raiders were tied for the least amount of sacks allowed in the league. Then the Patriots sacked Kirk Cousins three times.
Las Vegas was one of the least penalized teams through four weeks. On Sunday, they committed eight penalties for 101 yards.
The defense, which was leading the league in takeaways, had been allowing 21 points per game. They allowed 45 points and 536 yards to the Patriots offense, both season highs for New England.
And while new problems arose, the same ones still persisted. With the inability to run the ball efficiently, Ashton Jeanty rushed for a season-low 27 yards – this also being his third game this season averaging under three yards a carry. And a Raiders defense that was allowing 134.5 rushing yards a game entering this contest gave up 165 yards on the ground, with four different Patriots recording at least 20 rushing yards.
"Defensively, offensively, special teams, I don't think any of us played well enough to win today," Head Coach Klint Kubiak said postgame. "Credit to the Patriots, they did a great job."
The Raiders offense started the game with a quick three and out. Patriots' Drake Maye then picked apart a busted coverage with no pressure from the front, for a 35-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open DeMario Douglas to take an early lead.
Kirk Cousins responded with a far more efficient second drive, going 3-of-3 for 53 yards and a touchdown. Two of those passes were big gains to Brock Bowers, connecting with the tight end for 24 yards on third down and a 13-yard touchdown.
By catching his 15th career touchdown in the first quarter, Bowers is now tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns among tight ends since entering the league in 2024.
Yet the defense continued to struggle. The Patriots converted on fourth down twice on a lengthy 11-play drive that last nearly seven minutes. Rhamondre Stevenson punched the ball in from five yards out to retake the lead.
To close out the first half, the Raiders defense came up with its 10th takeaway of the season. Former Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler punched the ball out from Corey Kiner, and it was recovered by Darien Porter.
Unfortunately the Silver and Black couldn't capitalize, despite already being in scoring territory. Kicker Matt Gay doinked the 49-yard field goal off the goal post. It was his first missed field goal this season.
Maye quickly closed out the first half by finding tight end Hunter Henry on back-to-back plays for 37 yards and a touchdown.
"We've just got to identify what went wrong. It's that simple," Adam Butler said on Raiders Gameday. "We've shown that we can play and when we're on it, good things happen. We have to get back to that."
As the Patriots got the ball to the start the second half, they continued to keep their foot on the gas. Maye's third touchdown of the game was a 34-yard dime to Kyle Williams, with the receiver winning his one-on-one matchup against Hezekiah Masses.
Bad became worse for the Raiders as Maye punched in another touchdown with his legs, hitting a stutter step on Jeremy Chinn to lose him on a three-yard rush. And despite Bowers finishing with a game-high eight catches for 110 yards, Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor punched the ball out from his grasp on what would've been a 15-yard gain.
After the fumble, the Patriots put another 10 points on the board to close the game with a 28-yard field goal made by Andres Borregales and another Maye to Douglas touchdown.
Maye finished with 374 passing yards and five total touchdowns while completing nearly 77% of his passes.
"They just stayed ahead of the sticks, I feel like, and made some big plays in big moments. Credit to them," Maxx Crosby said of the Patriots offense. The Pro Bowl edge rusher was held to one tackle and two quarterback hits.
The silver linings for the Raiders, all things considered, came late in the fourth quarter. Dylan Laube found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career, seeing added reps with Jeanty banged up with a foot/ankle injury.
"Ultimately when I look back at my career, I think this will be an emotional one," Laube said of the touchdown. "But at this time, we're 3-2 and we got a long season to go."
And it would be remiss not to mention Fernando Mendoza, who entered the game for the Raiders' final offensive possession.
The 2026 No. 1 overall pick looked promising in his first NFL drive, going 6-of-8 for 48 yards. He showcased his mobility by extending a few plays with his feet while also nearly converting on fourth down with a three-yard scramble.
"It is good experience to have some regular season snaps to go off of, evaluate and get better from," Mendoza said after his first NFL action. "So if in the future I am called upon, I have at least a little bit of experience, rather than none."
Any search for silver linings ends quickly. The Raiders simply came out flat and out of sync in this East Coast trip.
The good news is they'll return home for the next two weeks. The bad news is the Bills and Rams are next on the schedule. To avoid this loss becoming something larger, the Raiders must quickly recapture the identity that carried them through the season's first month.
"We have everything ahead of us as a team," Kubiak said. "We're not happy with what happened today and we have to go do something about it. We've got to go fix it and move on."
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.